Wisconsin 54, Eastern Michigan 10: 2-minute drill

MADISON — After falling behind early, Wisconsin scored 41-straight points on its way to a 54-10 win over Eastern Michigan on Saturday inside a rainy Camp Randall Stadium.

Plays of the Game

There wasn’t one single play of the game. Instead, it was a series of four offensive plays that changed the game. It started with Colton Joseph going in from four yards out to give the Badgers their first lead of the game with 8:12 left in the first half. After forcing a punt, Joseph found Chris Brooks Jr. wide open for a 75-yard touchdown. And then, after an interception, tight end Jacob Harris made a ridiculous one-handed catch for 32 yards, and on the next play, Joseph hit Tyrell Henry with a great throw to the side of the end zone. In a span of four offensive plays, the Badgers went from down 7-3 to up 24-7 and never looked back.

Wisconsin Game Balls

Offense:

Tyrell Henry

The fifth-year senior had never caught more than four passes in a game. On Saturday, he caught 14, setting the new school record for a single game. It bested the previous mark of 13 set 31 years ago by tight end Matt Nyquist. Henry turned those 14 catches into 160 yards, the most by a Wisconsin wide receiver in the Luke Fickell era. He also did it despite dislocating his finger on the first drive of the game.

Jacob Harris

The transfer from Bowling Green constantly made ridiculous catches in spring practice and fall camp that reporters raved about. The senior got a chance to show everyone else against Eastern Michigan, grabbing three passes for 89 yards. Two of them resulted in third-down conversions, while the third was the catch of the game, as he hauled in a Joseph pass with one hand.

Colton Joseph

After a very uneven first two games as Wisconsin’s starting quarterback, Joseph delivered his best performance so far. It didn’t start out pretty, as he missed a couple of potential big plays on the first drive and then threw a terrible interception on the second drive. But after that, he locked in, throwing for 362 yards and three touchdowns, while also leading the Badgers with 46 yards rushing and another score. His 408 yards of total offense is the third-most in school history and built some confidence for an offense that was in desperate need of it.

Defense:

West’s aggressiveness has been apparent in two of Wisconsin’s first three games, especially when it comes to attacking quick screens. It helped him rack up a pair of tackles for loss on Saturday, and he tied for the team lead with five tackles overall.

Mason Posa

Wisconsin’s defense finally forced a turnover, and it came courtesy of Posa. Playing with a painful turf toe injury, the sophomore dropped into the flat, and Noah Kim threw it right to him. He was able to grab it and rumble for 24 yards, setting up another Wisconsin touchdown in the first half.

Sebastian Cheeks

The fifth-year senior has been the best pass rusher on the team so far, and he was at it again on Saturday. Wisconsin was already very much in control when he came off the edge, got spun around, yet somehow kept his balance enough to grab Kim, who fumbled as he was going down. Cooper Catalano picked the ball up and ran it in for a score. It was Cheeks’ second sack and forced fumble of the year.

What Went Right

The answer

Wisconsin was not good on either side of the ball to start the game. The Badgers failed on a fourth down on their first possession, and Eastern Michigan took it right down the field for a touchdown. That was followed by the Joseph interception. But after that, they were nearly unstoppable. On their final seven drives of the game, the offense scored five touchdowns and kicked a pair of field goals.

Defensively, after giving up 67 yards on the first drive, Wisconsin held Eastern Michigan to just 59 yards over its next eight possessions. The Badgers limited the Eagles to only 216 yards of total offense and 3-for-12 on third down.

Special teams good

The Badgers continue to get some really good play from their special teams. They blocked a punt for the third time this year, while they also blocked Eastern Michigan’s last-second field goal attempt, and freshman Donovan Dunmore returned it for a touchdown.

Meanwhile, Gavin Lahm stayed perfect on the year (6-for-6) by hitting from 39 yards and 41 yards. And perhaps even better is that Sean West did not punt once on the day.

What Went Wrong

The start

Wisconsin did not start the game the way it wanted to, as the first drive ended on downs following two bad misses by Joseph and a dropped 4th-down pass by Henry. Then the defense was caught off guard by the Eagles, including safety Matt Jung jumping a shorter route and watching the ball go sailing over his head to a wide-open Tanner Lemaster for a 23-yard gain. The Badgers also had to call a timeout on the drive because they only had 10 men on the field. The Eagles would score their lone touchdown on the drive. On the following possession, Joseph threw late and short, resulting in a bad interception.

The Badgers had an answer for those early mistakes, but they can’t come out sleepwalking against Big Ten competition.

What They Said

Tyrell Henry on if he knew he was three catches shy of the catches record entering the final drive: "I may have known" Colton Joseph chimes in: "I may have known, too." He got three on the drive to set the new record with 14. — Zach Heilprin (@ZachHeilprin) September 19, 2026

"This is what Wisconsin Football should look like…this is what the fans deserve." Matt Jung, the WI native, says it's a big deal to have Wisconsin consistently compete at a high level, especially for in state guys. pic.twitter.com/5W31cp5h7p — Kate Fox (@katefoxsports) September 19, 2026

In Case You Missed It

— Wisconsin’s captains were Cooper Catalano, Mason Posa and Aaron Witt. The honorary captain was former offensive lineman Rob Havenstein. He just completed an 11-year career with the Los Angeles Rams.

— Wisconsin added a bunch of new athletes to its Hall of Fame this weekend. It included a pair of football players — linebacker Chris Borland and running back Melvin Gordon. The duo was recognized during halftime, with Borland wearing a Cincinnati Bengals Tim Krumrie jersey in honor of the former Badgers great.

Chris Borland with a nod to Tim Krumrie when the new UW Hall of Fame class was recognized at half. pic.twitter.com/3hraET4DzK — Zach Heilprin (@ZachHeilprin) September 19, 2026

— It rained for much of the game and that played a role in keeping the stadium pretty empty. Though the announced attendance was 66,645, there was clearly not that many in the stands.

– Starting running back Abu Sama was dealing with an injury and did not play.

– Wisconsin was without wide receiver Malachi Coleman after he suffered an upperbody injury last week against Western Illinois.

– Stylz Blackmon got his third straight start at right guard, but presumed starter Emerson Mandell made his season debut on the third drive.

Inside the Numbers

54 — That’s how many points Wisconsin had. It’s the most in the Luke Fickell era and the most since putting up 66 against New Mexico State in 2022.

0 — That’s how many punts Wisconsin had. It’s the first time since 2019 that the Badgers did not punt in a game.

302 — That is how many yards Joseph threw for in the first half. It’s the most by a Wisconsin quarterback in a single half

3 — That’s how many turnovers Wisconsin’s defense forced. It was the same number the Badgers had in their last 12 games combined.

What’s Next?

Wisconsin (2-1) will open Big Ten play at Penn State (3-0) next Saturday. Kick is at 4 p.m.