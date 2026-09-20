Trey Smack’s OT kick lifts the Packers past the Jets, ending a 6-game skid

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Trey Smack kicked a 26-yard field goal in overtime and the Green Bay Packers overcame a 10-point fourth-quarter deficit and a sloppy, penalty-filled performance to snap a six-game skid with a 20-17 victory over the New York Jets on Sunday.

Jordan Love threw two touchdown passes for the Packers (1-1), who had 14 accepted penalties and appeared on their way to another ugly loss after a fourth-quarter collapse at Minnesota last week.

But it was the Jets (1-1) who couldn’t hold on in the end after mostly outplaying the Packers and stifling Love and the offense for much of the game.

The Packers also overcame a scary start when wide receiver Jayden Reed and right tackle Zach Bako-Bewele were carted off the field with injuries on consecutive plays on the opening drive. Reed has a neck injury, while Bako-Bewele hurt a knee.

The Jets won the overtime coin toss and chose to get the ball, but Geno Smith was sacked on consecutive plays by Barryn Sorrell and Lukas Van Ness, and Isaiah Williams was called for a false start, making it third-and-30. Kenyon Sadiq caught a 12-yard pass, but New York was forced to punt.

Kaleb Johnson had runs of 11 and 3 yards, and then Love connected with Chris Brooks for a 15-yard gain — and Jarvis Brownlee Jr. was called for unnecessary roughness for hitting him late. After Matthew Golden’s 14-yard reception put the ball at the 8, Matt LaFleur opted to go for the field goal — and Smack sent the Packers home happy.

Love finished 16 of 29 for 145 yards with TD tosses to Christian Watson and MarShawn Lloyd.

Smith was 27 of 41 for 247 yards and a touchdown pass to Garrett Wilson for the Jets, who were also sloppy in their home opener; they were called for 13 accepted penalties.

Smith threw a 5-yard touchdown pass to Wilson to give the Jets a 14-7 lead with 2:30 left in the third quarter.

The Jets’ stifling defense forced a turnover early in the fourth quarter when Kingsley Enagbare forced Lloyd to fumble and Harrison Phillips recovered. It was the fourth fumble forced by the Jets, but the first they recovered.

The drive stalled, though, and New York settled for Jason Sanders’ 32-yard field goal to go up 17-7 with 11:04 remaining.

Green Bay came right back when Love threw a 3-yard touchdown pass to Watson on a play-action fake — two plays after Love’s TD run was negated by offsetting penalties — to make it 17-14 with 7:58 left.

After Skyy Moore returned a punt by Austin McNamara 63 yards to the Jets 19, Smack kicked a 34-yarder to tie it with 2:59 remaining.

Green Bay took a 7-0 lead with 9:35 left in the second quarter when Love threw a dump-off pass to Lloyd, who wriggled his way into the end zone for a 6-yard touchdown. It was the first NFL touchdown for Lloyd, a 2024 third-round pick who played in just one game during his first two seasons because of injuries.

The Jets responded on their next possession with a 6-yard touchdown run by Braelon Allen, tying it at 7.

Injuries

Packers: G Aaron Banks injured a toe and Donovan Jennings, his replacement, hurt a hand. DT Anthony Campbell (ankle) was injured in the first half. WR Bo Melton left in the third quarter with a stinger.

Jets: LBs Marcelino McCrary-Ball (ankle) and Kiko Mauigoa (quadriceps) and DL David Onyemata (groin) were ruled out after halftime.

Up next

Packers: Host the Atlanta Falcons on Thursday night.

Jets: Face the Lions in Detroit next Sunday.