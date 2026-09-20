Zweifel gets first win as head coach, as UW-L dominates DII Wayne State

DETROIT — UW-La Crosse’s Michael Zweifel picked up the first win of his head football coaching career — and against a Division II opponent at that.

The 21st-ranked Eagles dominated Wayne State 47-13 on Saturday, racking up 442 yards of offense.

UW-L quarterback Kyle Haas threw for 241 yards and two touchdowns. With those scores, the senior moved into second place on the Eagles’ career passing touchdown list with 44, trailing only Craig Kusick (48 TDs from 1993-95).

Teammate Brady Kuhn rushed for 69 yards and two scores, including a 26-yarder, while Nolan Wulf caught seven passes for 112 yards.

Defensively, Jack Wesolowski recorded two sacks, Kameron Zielke and Colin O’Neil each picked off passes, and Jake Bova set up a fourth-quarter touchdown with a 30-yard fumble return.

UW-L opens WIAC play Saturday at unranked UW-Oshkosh.

TOP PHOTO: UW-La Crosse photos in a win against Wayne State (PHOTOS: UW-L athletics)