Steady Brewers savor franchise-record 98th victory as playoffs loom

BALTIMORE (AP) — The Milwaukee Brewers haven’t won more than five in a row all year. It hasn’t stopped them from setting a single-season franchise record for victories.

Milwaukee broke the mark it set last season on Sunday night, smothering the Baltimore Orioles 3-0 to improve to 98-58.

“We haven’t had these streaks of greatness,” manager Pat Murphy said. “We haven’t put it all together.”

Even without rattling off an extended run, the Brewers have the best record in the majors. They’ve already clinched their fourth consecutive NL Central title and will make their eighth postseason appearance in nine years. Twice in that span they’ve advanced to the NLCS, including last year, but they have not reached the World Series since 1982.

Milwaukee completed its ninth series sweep of the season while receiving help from all over the roster. The Brewers stole four bases, got a stellar diving catch from center fielder Garrett Mitchell in the seventh inning and had seven pitchers combine on a four-hit shutout for the record-setting victory with six games left.

“It means a lot,” said pitcher Jacob Misiorowski (15-5, 1.86 ERA), who gave up a hit and struck out four in three innings in an abbreviated start designed to manage his workload.

“It’s always a big deal to set a new record, a franchise record at that. Hopefully, we get a few more and get to a little bigger number.”

Milwaukee enters the final week of the season two games ahead of the Los Angeles Dodgers for the best record in the NL and needs only one more victory or an Atlanta loss to lock up a bye into the division series.

“It’s hard to be in this spot to begin with, and I don’t think it’s appreciated enough,” Murphy said. “I think people don’t realize how hard it is for any of the 30 teams to put themselves in this position, and that’s what makes me proud of these guys. We’re not the oldest team, we’re not the most experienced, we’re not the most talented. We’re not the most a lot of things, but for sure they’ve proven they’re a team.”