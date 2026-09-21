UW-L moves up two spots in Top 25 poll

It’s been a rollercoaster ride in the Top 25 poll for the UW-La Crosse football team.

The Eagles (1-2) moved up two spots to No. 19 in this week’s D3football.com poll, after getting a 47-13 over Division II Wayne State on the road Saturday.

UW-L started the season No. 10 in the nation, but lost back-to-back games against Top 15 opponents — each by one score. That sent them plummeting in the polls by 10 spots, but now they’re worked their way back into the Top 20.

The Eagles host unranked UW-Oshkosh on the road Saturday — their third road game of the season. The Titans are ranked just outside the Top 25.

Aside from UW-L, three other state schools are in the polls — all in the Top 10:

1 North Central (Ill.) (20) 3-0

2 UW-River Falls (5) 3-0

3 Wheaton (Ill.) 3-0

4 UW-Platteville 3-0

5 St. John’s 2-0

6 UW-Whitewater 3-0