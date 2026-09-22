Packers lose starting OL Zach Bako-Bewele to season-ending injury

The Green Bay Packers will be without their best offensive lineman for the rest of the season.

Right tackle Zach Bako-Bewele told reporters Tuesday that he suffered a torn patellar tendon in his right leg in the win over the New York Jets. It’s the same leg he suffered a partial tear of the tendon in Week 15 last year and was unable to play the rest of the season.

“Yeah, I knew something was wrong,” Bako-Bewele said. “It’s definitely not what I anticipated happening but you just have to get back to work and then start thinking about next year.”

Bako-Bewele will undergo surgery on his leg and the recovery time for the injury is 9-to-12 months, meaning his availability to begin next season is in question.

Without Bako-Bewele, the Packers were forced to move second-year pro Anthony Belton to his spot against the Jets. Belton started at guard for parts of last year but did play tackle in college.

The injury is just the latest hit to an offensive line that has struggled to protect quarterback Jordan Love and failed to open holes for a running game that ranks dead last in the NFL. Starting guard Aaron Banks missed the opener and was unable to finish the game against the Jets. The Packers also lost Donovan Jennings in the game. If left them very young and inexperienced nearly across the board.

Green Bay is on a short week as it gets ready for the home opener against Atlanta on Thursday night at Lambeau Field.