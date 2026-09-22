The Camp: Wisconsin enters pivotal stretch, Bradie Ewing’s impact, Overreaction, er No?

Wisconsin is getting ready for a trip to Penn State on Saturday, which is the beginning of a pivotal stretch for Luke Fickell’s team. Zach and Jesse discuss how important the next five games are and the challenge facing the Badgers. The guys also discuss the impact of Bradie Ewing on the program and play some Overreaction, er No?

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