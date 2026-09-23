Aaron Banks among Packers set to miss game against Falcons

Green Bay will be without a pair of starters along the offensive line Thursday night when it faces the Atlanta Falcons.

The Packers released their injury report Wednesday afternoon and among the players out included tackle Zach Bako-Bewele and guard Aaron Banks. Bako-Bewele will miss the rest of the season after tearing the patellar tendon in his right leg. Banks is dealing with knee and toe injuries. He missed the season opener, started in Week 2 but was hurt in the game.

Anthony Belton, who is dealing with an elbow injury, is expected to replace Bako-Bewele at right tackle. The Packers did not practice this week but he would have been listed as a full participant on Wednesday if they had. Donovan Jennings replaced Banks in New York before he left with a hand injury. He is expected to be available against the Falcons.

Here is the rest of the injury report: