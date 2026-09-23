Golf Fore Kids’ Sake back at Forest Hills in La Crosse

About 70 people in La Crosse spent much of Wednesday playing golf for a good cause.

They took part in Golf Fore Kids’ Sake at the Forest Hills Golf Course — a benefit for Big Brothers Big Sisters of the 7 Rivers Region.

The CEO of the local Big Brothers chapter, J.C. Wagner-Romero, said the money raised will help finance programs bringing young people together with older mentors.

“We’re not really engaging in rocket science, right?” Wagner-Romero said. “We’re just building a foundation so that kiddos have adults and mentors that they can look up to, so that they know that there’s so much more beyond the four walls that exist within their own lives.”

The golf outing is one of two major fundraisers during the year for Big Brothers Big Sisters.

The other is a gala happening in La Crescent in November.

Wagner-Romero said next year, you won’t have to wait until Oktoberfest week to play in the golf scramble.

“We’ll have our golf fundraiser earlier in the year,” he says, “likely in June or July,” to keep them more separate.

The Big Brothers Big Sisters agency operates programs for young people in a 12-county area of the Coulee Region.

TOP PHOTO: Golfers head back to Forest Hills during the Big Brothers Big Sisters’ Golf For Kids’ Sake event on Sept. 23, 2026 (PHOTO: Brad Williams)