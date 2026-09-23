No. 6 Holmen Looks to Stay Perfect Against Tomah

HOLMEN, Wis. — The No. 6-ranked Holmen Vikings will put their perfect 5-0 record on the line Friday night when they host the Tomah Timberwolves in a Mississippi Valley Conference matchup at Empire Stadium.

Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 25, in Holmen.

Holmen enters the contest riding a five-game winning streak and sitting atop the Mississippi Valley Conference standings at 3-0. The Vikings have steadily built momentum through the opening five weeks, combining a productive offense with a defense that has allowed just 76 points on the season.

Most recently, Holmen shut out Reedsburg 7-0 on Sept. 18, marking the Vikings’ first shutout of the season and their fourth consecutive victory by at least one score.

Tomah, meanwhile, enters Friday’s matchup looking to break into the win column. The Timberwolves are 0-5 on the season and will travel to Holmen for their second consecutive road game.

Vikings Building Momentum

Holmen opened the season with a 21-14 victory over Medford before defeating Sauk Prairie 27-21. The Vikings then picked up conference victories over Onalaska, 30-20, and Sparta, 44-21, before relying on their defense to secure the 7-0 win at Reedsburg.

Through five games, Holmen has scored 129 points while allowing 76, an average of 25.8 points scored and 15.2 points allowed per game.

The Vikings will look to maintain that balance Friday against a Tomah team searching for its first victory of the season.

What to Watch

Holmen offense vs. Tomah defense:

After putting together several high-scoring performances earlier in the season, Holmen will look to establish its offensive rhythm against the Timberwolves and avoid the type of low-scoring game that made last week’s victory over Reedsburg a defensive battle.

Holmen defense:

The Vikings’ defense has become increasingly important as the season progresses. After allowing 20 or more points in each of their first four games, Holmen held Reedsburg scoreless last week.

Tomah’s opportunity:

At 0-5, the Timberwolves enter as the underdog on paper, but Friday provides a chance to disrupt Holmen’s unbeaten start and pick up their first win of the season.

Game Information

Tomah Timberwolves at No. 6 Holmen Vikings

📅 Friday, Sept. 25, 2026

🕖 7:00 p.m. Central

📍 Empire Stadium — Holmen High School

🏈 Holmen record: 5-0

🏈 Tomah record: 0-5

How to Watch

Fans unable to attend Friday night’s game can watch the Holmen broadcast online at:

WKTY Sports — Holmen High School Stream

The game will also be available through the Holmen Vikings app on Roku devices.

With Holmen entering the night unbeaten and ranked No. 6 in Division 2, the Vikings will look to continue their strong start and remain perfect heading into the final stretch of the regular season.