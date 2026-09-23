Things We Hated as Kids That We Love as Adults

What are the things we couldn’t stand when we were younger that we now appreciate as adults? Dan and Brandon put together their own Man Cave draft, picking the things they were told they’d eventually understand, appreciate, or even love — from school and vegetables to beer, coffee, early bedtimes, staying home, and more.

But before the draft, the guys tackle a bigger sports question: how much should fans actually trust analytics? Are advanced statistics helping us understand players and teams, or are we sometimes just throwing numbers into an argument because they sound impressive? Dan and Brandon discuss Pro Football Focus, WAR, EPA, box scores, player grades, and why context still matters when evaluating athletes.

Plus, Dan tries a Hamm’s for the first time, the guys settle on their next Man Cave draft — the Top 5 Fullbacks of All Time — and another round of the Shake 7-14-21 game determines who has to bring the next beverage.

It’s another unscripted conversation about sports, getting older, and the things we eventually realize our parents were right about.

The Man Cave Podcast — no scripts, no forced takes, just Man Cave talk.

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