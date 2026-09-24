Falcons 35, Packers 14: 2-minute drill

GREEN BAY — Bijan Robinson accounted for 213 total yards and a couple of touchdowns as the Atlanta Falcons hammered the Green Bay Packers 35-14 on Thursday night at Lambeau Field.

Play of the Game

With it still a 17-7 game early in the third quarter, the Packers faced a fourth-and-1 at the Atlanta 7-yard line. Coach Matt LaFleur gave Jordan Love an option on the play call, and he got the look he wanted, going with a play-action rollout. But the Falcons had it covered up perfectly, and Love’s throw to the end zone didn’t come close to being completed. Atlanta would go on another scoring drive the following possession, and the rout was on.

Packers game balls

Offense:

Matthew Golden — The second-year wide receiver put together his second strong effort of the season and his first 100-yard game as a pro. Among the plays of the game came courtesy of the former first-round pick. Love found him for a 45-yard gain where Golden initially looked over his inside shoulder, but the ball was thrown to the outside. He made an incredible adjustment and did it like it was nothing to haul the ball in. Golden would later catch the first regular-season touchdown of his career in the fourth quarter. Through three games, Golden has 15 catches for 253 yards.

Defense:

Xavier McKinney — No one had a great game on the defensive side for the Packers, but McKinney did have the play of the game on that side of the ball. On Atlanta’s first possession of the game, quarterback Michael Penix Jr. looked for Jahan Dotson over the middle. But McKinney read it perfectly and jumped in front of the wide receiver for the interception. It was the second turnover forced by the Packers’ defense this year.

What Went Right

The first 10 minutes or so

The Packers started on a positive note, getting the interception on their first drive and then forcing a punt on the Falcons’ second possession. That led to Green Bay’s offense going on a 9-play, 87-yard drive that Love finished with a short touchdown to Christian Watson. The drive included the 45-yard completion to Golden that came on third-and-11.

But that was the extent of the good for the Packers on the night.

What Went Wrong

Nearly everything after the first 10 minutes

The Packers had all the momentum after the first 10 minutes and appeared to be getting off the field with a third-down stop. But Brenton Cox was called for roughing the passer, and on the next play, Bijan Robinson broke loose for a 55-yard run. He would tie the game two plays later and go on to run for 194 yards and two scores. Not to be outdone, Drake London had 194 yards receiving, including 68 yards on third-and-2 when he beat rookie Brandon Cisse on a double move. Atlanta would finish with 500 yards of offense before taking a couple of knees at the end of the game.

Meanwhile, the Packers’ offense was unable to do anything on the ground, running it just nine times for 17 yards. It forced Love to drop back 53 times, and he ended up on the ground after many of them because the offensive line was overwhelmed. Though he was only sacked once, the Falcons were credited with 12 quarterback hits and nine pass breakups.

In Case You Missed It

— The Packers honored several championship teams at halftime, including the 1996 Super Bowl 31 winners.

They are honoring the 1996 Super Bowl team. Among those here: Leroy Butler, Desmond Howard and GM Ron Wolf. pic.twitter.com/2SWdJXouhy — Zach Heilprin (@ZachHeilprin) September 25, 2026

— Linebacker Edgerrin Cooper left the game in the fourth quarter and did not return. He was being evaluate for a concussion.

Inside the Numbers

The #Falcons now have 27 straight drives to start the season without taking a snap in the red zone, per ESPN Research. That is tied for second most in the last 45 seasons with the 1997 Detroit Lions. — Marc Raimondi (@marcraimondi) September 25, 2026

4 — That’s how many touchdowns Christian Watson has through three games. He’s the first Packers wide receiver with touchdowns in the first three games of the season since Davante Adams in 2018

242 — That’s how many yards rushing the Falcons had. It’s the third-most yards allowed on the ground by the Packers in Matt LaFleur’s tenure.

146 — That’s how many yards rushing the Packers have in their first three games. Per ESPN, it’s their fewest in the first three games of a season since 1933

2014 — That’s the last time the Packers started the season 1-2. They would end up going 12-4 on their way to the NFC Championship Game

21 — That’s how much the Packers lost by. It’s their biggest home loss since the season finale of 2018. They’ve lost their last two home games by a combined 38 points.

What’s Next?

Green Bay (1-2) gets a mini-bye before heading to Tampa Bay (1-1) next Sunday