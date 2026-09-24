Literacy under the lights: La Crosse football players trade playbooks for storybooks

The book was titled “I Will Take a Nap!” and that’s just what Wyatt Lemke was going to do — right there on the Logan High School football field.

Wrapped up in a blanket, she was all done.

Not really.

The kindergartener was just being a little shy, after intently listening to three Central High School football players read her and her brother, Bentley, a few books.

It was all part of a first-time event Wednesday night called “Literacy Under the Lights,” which brought together football players from both Logan and Central High Schools to read to elementary students across the district.

Elementary kids entered the field running through “the tunnel” then paired up with some of their heroes wearing Rangers and River Hawks football jerseys.

For Central senior safety Beckett Allert, giving those kids one-on-one time was something he’d have enjoyed when he was in elementary school.

“It was always cool when we were younger to see the older football players and be able to just talk with them,” Allert said. “Sometimes they might see us after a game on the field, but this is more personable and then they can get to know us.”

Central junior safety Bart Marty agreed, noting that the athletes used to be in those exact same shoes.

“I think just having these kids come out here and looking up to some of us and thinking, ‘That could be me someday,’ is probably something that [matters],” Marty said. “It’s definitely awesome when they give you their attention one-on-one and them learning from the experience and just having a good time.”

Spence first grade teacher Jocelyn Buxton got the idea scrolling on social media and put things in motion.

“I thought, ‘How cool to do that in La Crosse, where we have two high schools, we have all these elementary schools, and to be able to bring all those kids together,’” she said. “When my kids were little, I just remembered that they looked up to those players so much.”

To make it happen, Buxton wrote a grant application last fall and the La Crosse Public Education Foundation awarded her $3,000 to fund the program, alongside co-recipients Michelle Powell, Mitch Olson, and Casey Knoble.

The grant allowed Buxton to buy nearly 1,000 books of so many varieties for players from both teams to read to the students.

“I’ve got a little bit of like Taylor Swift, I’ve got some ‘I Survived,’ I’ve got board books, picture books like ‘Elephant and Piggie,’” Buxton said. “I tried to cover as many different areas as I could — different sports, diversity, mermaids, just whatever I found.”

Next, Buxton hopes to get the kids together in other venues.

“I love building those connections between the big kids and the little kids,” Buxton said. “Who’s to say we couldn’t do it on a basketball court, or a soccer field, or a baseball field, or whatever, and just keep rolling with this?”