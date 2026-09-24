The Camp: Penn State preview, good moments against the Nittany Lions, Week 4 picks

Wisconsin is head to face No. 13 Penn State on Saturday. Zach and Jesse discuss what success looks like against the Nittany Lions and it’s not just keeping the game close. Then the guys talk about some of good moments for Wisconsin against Penn State and close by making their Week 4 picks.

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