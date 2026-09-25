No. 6 Holmen runs past Tomah 42-6 to stay unbeaten

HOLMEN, Wis. Bennett Schild and Landon Barg ran for two touchdowns apiece as the Holmen Vikings powered past the Tomah Timberwolves 42-6 on Friday night. The Vikings, ranked No. 6 in Division 2, improved to 6-0, while Tomah fell to 0-6.

Vikings take control early

Holmen scored three touchdowns in the first quarter and added two more in the second to build a 35-0 halftime lead. All six Vikings touchdowns came on the ground, with Holmen rushing for 229 yards on 36 carries and averaging 6.4 yards per attempt.

Schild opened the scoring with a 25-yard run, then added an 11-yard touchdown after Calen Williams’ punt return gave Holmen possession at Tomah’s 18-yard line. Barg capped the Vikings’ third scoring drive with a 1-yard run, following a 19-yard gain by Jakai Ayed, to help push the lead to 21-0.

An interception gave Holmen another short field, and Tay Parcher finished that possession with a 14-yard touchdown run in the second quarter. Barg’s second touchdown, a 5-yard run, completed the first-half scoring after a drive that included Schild’s 23-yard completion to Williams and a fourth-down conversion.

Holmen finishes on the ground

Tomah recovered an onside kick to open the second half and advanced to Holmen’s 24, but the Vikings ended the threat with an 8-yard sack on fourth down. Holmen answered with a 68-yard touchdown drive that stretched into the fourth quarter, with Boston Popp scoring from a yard out to help extend the advantage to 42-0.

Schild led the Vikings with 60 rushing yards on seven carries and completed 2 of 6 passes for 31 yards. Popp added 42 yards on seven attempts, Barg finished with 41 yards on nine carries, and Parcher contributed 30 rushing yards on four attempts. Brock Needham converted all six extra-point attempts.

Tomah broke through in the fourth quarter when Quinn Gerke found Silas Cram for a 7-yard touchdown on fourth-and-goal, though the ensuing two-point conversion attempt failed. Gerke finished 11-of-23 for 64 yards, a touchdown and an interception, with Cram catching nine passes for 55 yards. Kian Vernon led the Timberwolves’ ground game with 54 yards on eight carries.

Looking ahead

Holmen will look to remain unbeaten Friday, October 2, when it hosts the Baraboo Thunderbirds. Tomah will seek its first victory that same night when it travels to face the La Crosse Central Red Raiders.

Top Photo Credit: Dan Smith