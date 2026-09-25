Sen. Baldwin promotes “For the Fans Act” to bring Wisconsin pro sports back to free TV

One of Wisconsin’s U.S. Senators is promoting a bill to help sports fans watch their favorite teams play on free TV — instead of being required to sign up for expensive viewing packages.

Democratic Sen. Tammy Baldwin calls it the “For the Fans Act.”

“If you’re a Wisconsinite who wants to watch every Packers, Brewers, and Bucks game, it’s gonna cost you over $1,400 a year” to see those games on pay-per-view services, Baldwin said during a news conference Thursday.

In the video conference, Baldwin was joined by Don Mjelde, a vice president of the Tavern League of Wisconsin.

Mjelde said some sports program packages can cost purchasers several thousand dollars.

“Based on capacity, it’s $1,100 to $95,000 a year” to see those games, Mjelde said, adding that one sports platform can charge monthly fees that can add up to $3,600 per year.

Baldwin is concerned partly because four Packers games this season, including Thursday night’s game at Lambeau Field against the Falcons, are scheduled to air only on streaming platforms.

TOP PHOTO: FILE – Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love (10) and Green Bay Packers cornerback Keisean Nixon (25) run off the field after beating the Chicago bears during an NFL game, Sunday, Dec. 7, 2025, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps)