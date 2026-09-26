Brice Turang hits go-ahead single in eighth inning as Brewers defeat Cardinals 8-4

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Brice Turang delivered a tiebreaking two-run single in the eighth inning for his third hit of the game as the Milwaukee Brewers defeated the St. Louis Cardinals 8-4 on Friday night.

Turang also hit a pair of doubles for the Brewers, who earned their 101st win of the season. Milwaukee was playing one night after clinching home-field advantage throughout the postseason.

Iván Herrera, Jordan Walker and Alec Burleson homered for St. Louis.

Milwaukee’s eighth-inning rally started when Jackson Chourio hit a leadoff single against Luis Gastelum (5-4). Justin Bruihl came out of the bullpen and his first pitch hit David Hamilton, who was squaring around to bunt.

Garrett Mitchell then hit a sacrifice bunt of his own but reached safely because Bruihl’s throw to first was high, loading the bases.

Turang hit a ground-ball single through a drawn-in infield and into left to bring home Chourio and Hamilton. William Contreras added an RBI single and Jake Bauers drove in a run with a sacrifice fly later in the eighth.

Abner Uribe (6-3) pitched a scoreless eighth inning to earn the win.

St. Louis erased a 4-1 deficit to tie the game in the seventh as Walker hit a leadoff homer and Burleson delivered a tying two-run shot off the right-field foul pole. Both homers came off Bryse Wilson, who was pitching for the Brewers for the first time since Aug. 30 after getting activated from the injured list earlier Friday.

Brewers starter Robert Gasser continued his September surge by collecting a career-high nine strikeouts and allowing one hit in his six-inning stint. Gasser has allowed three runs over 22 2/3 innings in his last four appearances – lowering his ERA from 4.57 to 3.87 – as he bids for a spot in Milwaukee’s playoff starting rotation.

The only hit Gasser allowed came on Herrera’s one-out solo shot in the fourth inning.

Up next

Quinn Mathews (2-3, 3.65 ERA) pitches for St. Louis and Dustin May (7-9, 4.87) starts for Milwaukee on Saturday.