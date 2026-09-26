Wisconsin 24, (13) Penn State 20: 2-minute drill

Wisconsin scored 14 points in the final 3:31 to come away with a stunning 24-20 win at No. 13 Penn State on Saturday night.

Plays of the Game

Facing a third-and-13 at their own 28-yard line, things looked bleak for the Wisconsin offense. But then tight end Jacob Harris shrugged off his defender to get wide open over the middle of the field. Colten Joseph found him, and it was off to the races for Harris, who used a stiff arm to break free for a 72-yard score to give the Badgers a 24-20 lead with 1:13 left in the game.

BADGERS TAKE THE LEAD 🚨 Jacob Harris finds the end zone as @BadgerFootball takes its first lead of the night! Watch on Peacock pic.twitter.com/IKa8zPbCQX — Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) September 27, 2026

Wisconsin Game Balls

Offense:

Jacob Harris — Obviously, Harris had the play of the game with the 72-yard touchdown. But he was big in some other moments on his way to five catches for 105 yards. That included a leaping catch for 22 yards on Wisconsin’s first touchdown drive in the second quarter. Over the last two games, he’s got eight grabs for 188 yards, topping the output of his first two years in college combined.

Darrion Dupree — The junior had a brutal drop in the third quarter, but he came alive after that. Over the Badgers’ final two touchdown drives, Dupree accounted for 74 yards on just seven touches. His biggest play came on second-and-19 from Wisconsin’s 6-yard line when he took a screen pass for 25 yards and a first down. He finished with 96 total yards.

Defense:

Javan Robinson — Penn State challenged the fifth-year cornerback, and he routinely met the moment. He was at his best in the fourth quarter when he broke up three passes — all of them shots down the field. Two of them came on the final drive, and both saved potentially game-winning touchdowns. The Badgers wanted to shore up their secondary after a tough 2025, and Robinson came up time after time on Saturday.

Javan Robinson with a HUGE play on the ball for Wisconsin! A potentially game-saving pass breakup late in the game! pic.twitter.com/2hC7HDyq5D — Jordan On Sports (@JordanOnSports1) September 27, 2026

Hammond Russell IV — The defensive line was questioned coming into this game after getting pushed around a little too much in the first three. The group more than answered the call, especially Russell. He had 1.5 sacks, with one of them on Penn State’s final drive. The fifth-year defensive tackle also tipped a Becht pass in the third quarter that Charles Perkins was able to pick off. It set up a Wisconsin field goal.

What Went Right

The offense in the 4th quarter

Wisconsin woke up just in time to get Luke Fickell his first signature victory. After gaining just 147 yards in the first three quarters, the Badgers exploded for 208 yards of total offense in the 4th quarter. They had drives of 75 yards and 85 yards to stun the Nittany Lions. Colten Joseph struggled earlier, but after throwing his third interception, he went 7-for-10 for 146 yards and a pair of touchdowns. He got plenty of help from Harris, Dupree, and a bevy of others to shock the more than 100,000 in the stands.

Wisconsin is keeping this one close 👀 T. Y. Hilton's son Eugene Hilton Jr. brings it in for @BadgerFootball! 📺: NBC pic.twitter.com/TOxpV5Fx5Y — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) September 27, 2026

The defense

Wisconsin’s defense was great for almost the entire game, even with the offense putting them in tough situations. Penn State’s touchdowns came on a pick-6 and then a drive that started at the Badgers’ 11-yard line. Other than that, the defense held a team that was averaging 42.3 points per game to just a pair of field goals. The Nittany Lions had just 248 yards of total offense, and Becht was limited to 12-for-29 for 129 yards.

As you’d expect, it was Mason Posa (12 tackles, 1 TFL) and Cooper Catalano (nine tackles, 1 PBU) leading the way as the Badgers proved they could be something special on that side of the ball.

What Went Wrong

The offense before the final two drives

Save for a critical drive just before the half, the Badgers were inept and turnover-prone. Joseph threw three interceptions, becoming the first Wisconsin quarterback to throw at least that many in a game since 2021. Two of the three were killers, with Penn State returning one for a touchdown and another setting them up at the Badgers’ 11-yard line. Wisconsin also didn’t commit to the running game even though it had some success, especially on the drive before the half. They have to be more diverse over all four quarters as they search for a true identity.

What They Said

“This is a message. The Badgers are back. We’re not going to roll over. This is historically a top-dog program. We’re looking to get back to that. That’s what the fans deserve. That’s what the community deserves. That’s what we’re going to give them.”

– Jacob Harris after the biggest win of the Luke Fickell era

“Nothing makes you more proud. It’s like being a proud parent. Like I said, it’s all about the win. But to see how they went about it, I don’t know if I’ve had one more special. I know I haven’t in four years…To have it the way it did, you couldn’t write it any better.

– Coach Luke Fickell on the win

In Case You Missed It

— Running back Abu Sama started the game and had five carries for 34 yards before leaving with a lower body injury. He didn’t play against Eastern Michigan due to an upper body injury.

— At the end of the first half, Wisconsin had Penn State stopped with a fourth-and-1 with 25 seconds left. Instead of calling timeout and giving his offense one more chance, Fickell allowed the clock to run out and go to halftime.

Inside the Numbers

3 — That’s how many plays of 70 yards or more the Badgers have through four games after Harris’ 72-yard grab. They had a total of two such play in the last three years combined.

105 — That’s how many yards Harris on the day. It matches the most by a Wisconsin tight end in the last 16 seasons

17 — That’s how many points Wisconsin rallied from. It’s tied for the second-largest comeback on the road in school history

3 — That’s how many wins against ranked teams Wisconsin has under Fickell. They are 3-2 against ranked teams over the last five such games.

3 — That’s how many times Wisconsin has won under Fickell entering the fourth quarter. They were just 2-18 going into the game.

59-2 — That’s now Penn State’s record over their last 61 games when leading by 10-plus points at the half. The Nittany Lions led 17-7 at the break.

2003 — Before Saturday, that was the last time Wisconsin had beating Penn State in Happy Valley. It was the Badgers first win over the Nittany Lions anywhere since 2011.

What’s Next?

Wisconsin (3-1, 1-0) will be back home next Saturday to face Michigan State (2-2, 0-1) at Camp Randall Stadium. Kick is at 11:30a.