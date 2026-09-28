Packers add veterans Laken Tomlinson and Mekhi Becton to help out their struggling offensive line

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Amid struggles across their offensive line, the Green Bay Packers have added a pair of veteran linemen they hope will steady the unit: Laken Tomlinson and Mekhi Becton.

The Packers (1-2) announced the signings of both players Monday as the Packers returned to work after a 35-14 loss to the Atlanta Falcons on Thursday night.

Tomlinson was added to the 53-man roster, while Becton was signed to the practice squad. To make room for Tomlinson, the Packers placed injured right tackle Zach Bako-Bewele on season-ending injured reserve. The Packers released defensive tackle Eric Johnson II to open a spot for Becton.

Packers coach Matt LaFleur was asked if Tomlinson and Becton could help Green Bay’s offensive line immediately, perhaps as soon as the Packers’ Sunday game at Tampa Bay (0-3).

“Potentially,” LaFleur said. ““We haven’t been on the field with them yet, so it’s tough to say. But I think as we progress through the week, we’ll have a better indication of that.

“These guys have played a lot of football, so you know they know how to play the game, and you know the game’s not too big for them. But certainly, there’s going to be a learning curve there.”

The Packers signed the 34-year-old Tomlinson off the Dallas Cowboys’ practice squad. Becton, 27, had been out of football while recovering from March shoulder surgery for a torn labrum.

Tomlinson has started 169 games (including playoffs) since 2015, when the Detroit Lions selected him with the 28th overall pick in the draft. His career has included stints with Detroit (2015-16), San Francisco (2017-21), the New York Jets (2022-23), Seattle (2024) and Houston (2025).

He played in 10 games and made seven starts for Houston last season. He spent the entire offseason and training camp out of football before signing on with the Cowboys’ practice squad.

“I feel like I can come in and provide some stability, some toughness, some leadership,” Tomlinson said. “Obviously going into Year 12, I’ve played a lot of ball. I feel like I’ve still got a lot left in the tank. I feel like I can bring a lot to the team.

“I’ve been training all offseason and been waiting to get back out there. I’m excited. I’m excited to get in front of the guys and get ready to work.”

Becton started 14 games for the Los Angeles Chargers last season. He arrived in the NFL when the New York Jets selected him with the 11th overall pick in the 2020 draft. Becton was a right guard for the Philadelphia Eagles when they won the Super Bowl during the 2024 season.

Becton didn’t speak with reporters Monday because he is being added to the practice squad, and practice squad players are not made available to reporters.

The Packers have started three different players at left guard so far this season as veteran Aaron Banks has battled knee tendinitis and a toe injury. Banks started the team’s Sept. 20 win over the Jets but left that game with the toe injury. He was inactive for the loss to the Falcons.

Donovan Jennings and rookie fifth-round pick Jager Burton have both struggled while filling in for Banks.

The Packers also lost Bako-Bewele, their best lineman, to a season-ending ruptured patellar tendon in his right knee, an injury he suffered three plays into the win over the Jets.

“All you can control is how you respond to every situation,” LaFleur said of the line’s struggles. “We’re going to attack it head-on and try to put the guys out there that we feel give us the best opportunity to go win a football game.”

NOTES: LaFleur said All-Pro edge rusher Micah Parsons won’t start practicing this week, despite being eligible to do so. Parsons remains on the physically unable to perform list while working his way back from the torn anterior cruciate ligament that ended his 2025 season. “No setbacks. Just part of the process,” LaFleur said. “He’s got to get cleared before we can let him get out there.” … Tight end Tucker Kraft, who drew criticism for his comments about fans who booed the Packers during Thursday night’s loss, acknowledged he chose his words poorly. “In hindsight, we were out there on the field not doing the greatest,” Kraft said. “We’ve got to go out there and put a better product on display, so people are happier when they’re heading to their cars after the game.”