UW-La Crosse women’s basketball coach Moran Lonning receives YWCA Empowering Women Award

University of Wisconsin-La Crosse women’s basketball head coach Moran Lonning has been named the recipient of the YWCA of La Crosse 2026 Empowering Women Award.

The organization announced the honor as part of its annual Tribute to Outstanding Women awards banquet, which recognizes female leaders making a lasting impact across the Coulee Region.

Lonning, who just celebrated her birthday over the weekend and is entering her fourth season leading the Eagles, was nominated for the award by Tony Ayala, co-founder of Bubba’s Fund. The YWCA recognized Lonning for her commitment to mentoring young women and developing them as confident leaders both on and off the court.

“Through her mentorship, emphasis on personal growth and community service, and efforts to create opportunities for young people through Bubba’s Fund, Lonning has empowered the women she coaches to recognize their own potential and use their influence to make a difference in the lives of others,” the YWCA stated in its announcement.

Bubba’s Fund was created in memory of Lonning and Alex Weber’s son, Charlie “Bubba” Lonning Weber, who passed away unexpectedly at three months old. The charitable fund (donate here) works to support youth access to sports and recently helped provide AEDs to every state-licensed childcare center in La Crosse.

The YWCA will honor Lonning along with four other local award recipients at a banquet at 5:30 p.m. Nov. 5 at The Court Above Main (tickets):

Emerging Leader Award: Isabel Ortiz

Trailblazer Award: Allison Krzych

Legacy Award: June Reinert

Eliminating Racism Award: Dr. Sara Docan-Morgan

Lonning is coming off a historic 2025-26 season with UW-La Crosse, leading the Eagles to their first-ever NCAA Division III Quarterfinal appearance. The Eagles open their 2026-27 season on Nov. 11 at Luther College before hosting their home opener at Mitchell Hall on Nov. 14 against Saint Mary’s University.