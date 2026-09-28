You, Me and 103 | WI upsets PSU | Curt Hogg

Grant reacts to the Badgers win over Penn State and the Brewers winning a franchise record 103 games. Curt Hogg joins and the show closes with the Monday Mailbag. See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information. Related Posts Packers coaches, who are YOU? | TempleGrant explains why the Falcons game will be a perfect opportunity for Luke Butkus, Adam Stenavich and Matt LaFleur. Why have the Brewers failed to maximize their deadline additions? Jesse Temple…Read More Zach Bako-Bewele DONE, come on ChicagoGrant reacts to a season ending injury for the Packers RT and what comes next on the line. Why are there so many injured QBs through 2 weeks? The world is mocking Caleb Williams and Chicago is…Read More Packers first W in 288 days | Monday MailbagGrant picks through the remains of the Packers OT win over the Jets, and defends head coach Matt LaFleur (a little). The Badgers roll over Eastern Michigan and the show concludes with the Monday…Read More Concerned about the JETS? | Free PhonesGrant shares his concern over the Packers trip to New Jersey and bounces from topic to topic with callers. Is the Packers season already cooked because of the OL? 608-321-1670 See…Read More Happy trails, Kyle Harrison! | Mike ClemensGrant reacts to Kyle Harrison's latest (and maybe final) appearance, and wonders what the Packers are looking for on their OL. Mike Clemens joins at 5:35. See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy…Read More 4 more years! | Kate Fox & Jesse TempleGrant reacts to the Brewers 4th straight NL Central title and adds another log onto the Packers / Matt LaFleur fire. Kate Fox shares her Badgers observations and Jesse Temple makes his weekly visit.……Read More Running on Empty | Felger & ClemensGrant outlines how the lack of a running game will KILL the Packers in 2026 and reacts to comments from Adam Stenavich. Mike Felger is platformed to yell at his home state and Mike Clemens reports…Read More The Pack is BACK (derogatory) | MailbagGrant reacts to the Packers 4th quarter collapse at the hands of the Minnesota Vikings. Also, what is Luke Fickell doing with his QB? Monday Mailbag closes the show. See omnystudio.com/listener for…Read More PrevNext