You, Me and 103 | WI upsets PSU | Curt Hogg

September 28, 2026|In Wisco Sports Show

You, Me and 103 | WI upsets PSU | Curt Hogg

September 28, 2026|In Wisco Sports Show

You, Me and 103 | WI upsets PSU | Curt Hogg

Grant reacts to the Badgers win over Penn State and the Brewers winning a franchise record 103 games. Curt Hogg joins and the show closes with the Monday Mailbag. 

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