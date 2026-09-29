Brewers World Series or Bust? MLB Playoff Picks, NFL Week 3 & Packers Panic

The MLB postseason is here, and Dan Kasper is putting his predictions on the record — including a bold pick for the Milwaukee Brewers to win their first World Series championship!

On this episode of The Man Cave Podcast, Dan breaks down the entire MLB playoff field, makes his picks for the ALCS and NLCS, and explains why he believes the Brewers can finally finish the job.

Then it’s on to the NFL as Dan looks back at Week 3, including the undefeated teams, surprising starts, struggling contenders, and some of the biggest storylines across the league. Dan also dives into the Packers’ 1-2 start, the team’s offensive line problems, the addition of veteran linemen, and why Green Bay needs to take advantage of the upcoming schedule.

Plus, it’s time for Fantasy Football Trash Talk as the Man Cave league standings take shape, Dan introduces his new “That Was Awesome” and “That Wasn’t Awesome” segments, and he gives a tip of the cap to Justin Verlander and possibly Max Scherzer as an era of old-school starting pitching comes to an end.

And, of course, there’s plenty of classic Man Cave conversation along the way.

It’s sports talk, predictions, opinions, trash talk and a little bit of fun — all from inside The Man Cave.

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