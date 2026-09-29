Loaded for Bear, Brewers underdogs no more? | Clemens

September 29, 2026|In Wisco Sports Show

Loaded for Bear, Brewers underdogs no more? | Clemens

September 29, 2026|In Wisco Sports Show

Loaded for Bear, Brewers underdogs no more? | Clemens

Grant reacts to the Bears dominant showing on MNF and the latest comments from Green Bay regarding the OL. Have the Brewers graduated past underdog status? Tuesday Musings and Mike Clemens. 

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