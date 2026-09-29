The Camp: Badgers move on to Michigan State, Overreaction, er No?, best moments against the Spartans

Wisconsin is turning the page to Michigan State. Zach and Jesse talk breakdown what Luke Fickell had to say Monday, including riding the rollercoaster with Colton Joseph. Then the guys play some Overreaction, er No and reminisce about big moments in the series against the Spartans.

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