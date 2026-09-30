Cubs crushed, Reed to IR (again) | Temple

September 30, 2026|In Wisco Sports Show

Cubs crushed, Reed to IR (again) | Temple

September 30, 2026|In Wisco Sports Show

Cubs crushed, Reed to IR (again) | Temple

Grant reacts to the Cubs blowout G1 loss in San Diego and what it means for the NLDS. The Packers add another OL and Jayden Reed hits IR. Jesse Temple joins to talk Badgers. 

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