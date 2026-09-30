WR Jayden Reed to miss the rest of the season, Packers add more along the OL

Jayden Reed will miss the rest of the season.

Green Bay Packers coach Matt LaFleur told reporters Wednesday morning the wide receiver would undergo neck surgery stemming from a hit he took against the New York Jets in Week 2.

The injury will end his year but coach Matt LaFleur said that from his understanding it is not a career-ending injury. However, it will be a significant recovery time for the 26-year-old.

“It’s tough on him,” LaFleur said. “He’s a guy that wants to be out there and compete. And certainly, I think that any time you go through a situation like that, it’s it’s a pretty scary deal.”

When the injury happened, Reed was stretchered off the field and eventually taken to the hospital. While he had movement in all of his extremities, he stayed overnight in New York. After getting back to Wisconsin, he underwent further testing and it was determined surgery was needed.

“I didn’t even realize the magnitude at the time, but certainly when I was out there with him and just seeing what was going on, it kind of it shocks you,” LaFleur said. “It jolts you a little bit because you you never want to see anybody in that position, let alone one of your own guys. The guy that you have a lot of love for and brings so much to this organization’s football team, to the locker room. He’s an energy guy, and he will certainly be missed.

This is the second year in a row that Reed will miss extended time. He suffered a broken collarbone in Week 3 last season and ended up playing in just seven games. The Packers just signed Reed to a three-year, $50.3 million contract extension in April.

When healthy, he’s been productive, catching 142 passes for 1,881 yards and 15 touchdowns.

Packers add more to the offensive line

Green Bay continues to try and bolster its much maligned offensive line. The latest addition is a familiar name in Wisconsin native Kevin Zeitler. He grew up in Waukesha and played his college football for the Badgers before being a first-round pick in the 2012 NFL Draft. This will be his 15th year in the league and the Packers will be his seventh team. Zeitler most recently played for the Tennessee Titans, where he started 16 games a season ago.

“We’ve got to get him into practice, and certainly there’s going to be a ramp up period for him,” LaFleur said. “And as soon as he feels good and ready to go, then he’ll be in there.”

Zeitler figures to slot in at right guard, where he has played his entire career in the NFL and at the college level. It’s a spot that has been a problem in the first three weeks of the season for Green Bay with Jacob Monk and Donovan Jennings getting time there.

Zeitler joins fellow veteran Laken Tomlinson on the active roster, while another veteran — Mekhi Becton — is on the practice squad.

“I think it just calms down the offensive line,” LaFleur said. “When you have veterans in there that have been through the war, certainly we’ve got young guys playing beside them that definitely can settle things down. We’re just trying to get these guys integrated, get them up to speed, ramp them up, and see what they can do.”