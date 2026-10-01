No. 4 Logan, No. 5 Reedsburg Clash With Playoff Seeding, MVC Title Hopes on the Line

Playoff seeding, conference championship hopes and state rankings are all on the line Friday night as the Logan Rangers travel to Reedsburg for a Week 7 showdown.

The No. 4 Rangers (6-0, 4-0) are coming off a 42-21 victory over Onalaska last Friday. No. 5 Reedsburg (5-1, 3-1) has just one loss on the season — a 7-0 defensive battle against Holmen two weeks ago. Holmen is tied with Logan atop the Mississippi Valley Conference standings.

The latest WIAA playoff projections have both Logan and Reedsburg projected as No. 2 seeds in Division 3, adding even more significance to Friday night’s matchup.

Logan’s offense is led on the ground by Jameson Degenhardt, who has rushed for 835 yards and 13 touchdowns this season. Quarterback Tommy Check has added 618 rushing yards and six touchdowns while throwing for 10 more.

Reedsburg is led by running back Connor McGowan, who has 676 rushing yards and nine touchdowns.

The Rangers and Beavers kick off at 7 p.m. Friday night.

Watch the game live at wktysports.com and on the Around River City app on Roku. Coverage with Drew Kelly and Tyler Bailke begins at 6:45 p.m.