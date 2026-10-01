Padres on deck, Cubs done | Clemens

October 1, 2026|In Wisco Sports Show

Padres on deck, Cubs done | Clemens

October 1, 2026|In Wisco Sports Show

Padres on deck, Cubs done | Clemens

Grant previews the NLDS and fairly evaluates the job done by Craig Counsell in 2026.  This HAS to be the Brewers year, right? Mike Clemens smells the winds of change. 

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