Padres on deck, Cubs done | Clemens

Grant previews the NLDS and fairly evaluates the job done by Craig Counsell in 2026. This HAS to be the Brewers year, right? Mike Clemens smells the winds of change. See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information. Related Posts Cubs crushed, Reed to IR (again) | TempleGrant reacts to the Cubs blowout G1 loss in San Diego and what it means for the NLDS. The Packers add another OL and Jayden Reed hits IR. Jesse Temple joins to talk Badgers. See…Read More Loaded for Bear, Brewers underdogs no more? | ClemensGrant reacts to the Bears dominant showing on MNF and the latest comments from Green Bay regarding the OL. Have the Brewers graduated past underdog status? Tuesday Musings and Mike Clemens. See…Read More You, Me and 103 | WI upsets PSU | Curt HoggGrant reacts to the Badgers win over Penn State and the Brewers winning a franchise record 103 games. Curt Hogg joins and the show closes with the Monday Mailbag. See omnystudio.com/listener for…Read More Packers coaches, who are YOU? | TempleGrant explains why the Falcons game will be a perfect opportunity for Luke Butkus, Adam Stenavich and Matt LaFleur. Why have the Brewers failed to maximize their deadline additions? Jesse Temple…Read More Zach Bako-Bewele DONE, come on ChicagoGrant reacts to a season ending injury for the Packers RT and what comes next on the line. Why are there so many injured QBs through 2 weeks? The world is mocking Caleb Williams and Chicago is…Read More Packers first W in 288 days | Monday MailbagGrant picks through the remains of the Packers OT win over the Jets, and defends head coach Matt LaFleur (a little). The Badgers roll over Eastern Michigan and the show concludes with the Monday…Read More Concerned about the JETS? | Free PhonesGrant shares his concern over the Packers trip to New Jersey and bounces from topic to topic with callers. Is the Packers season already cooked because of the OL? 608-321-1670 See…Read More Happy trails, Kyle Harrison! | Mike ClemensGrant reacts to Kyle Harrison's latest (and maybe final) appearance, and wonders what the Packers are looking for on their OL. Mike Clemens joins at 5:35. See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy…Read More PrevNext