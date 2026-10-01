Rockwood Lodge, Sports Cards & Brewers Playoff Predictions

What if one of the most unusual chapters in Green Bay Packers history ended with a mysterious fire, $75,000 in insurance money and Curly Lambeau leaving the organization?

In this episode of The Man Cave Podcast, Dan Kasper launches Man Cave University — Throwing It Back Thursday, a new recurring feature exploring lesser-known stories from sports history.

The first stop is Rockwood Lodge, the Packers’ unique training facility in the late 1940s. Dan tells the story of Curly Lambeau’s vision for a self-contained Packers headquarters where players and their families could live, eat, practice and spend the football season together.

But Rockwood Lodge came with plenty of problems. The practice field was built over limestone and became notorious among players, the Packers were struggling financially and on the field, and tensions were growing between Lambeau and members of the organization’s board.

Then, on January 24, 1950, Rockwood Lodge burned to the ground.

The Packers received $75,000 from the insurance policy, and just days later Lambeau resigned after 31 years with the franchise. Those circumstances have fueled an enduring question: Was the fire really an accident, or was Rockwood Lodge deliberately burned?

Dan looks at what is known about the fire, the insurance money and the conspiracy theory surrounding it, while also explaining why there is no definitive evidence that the Packers or anyone connected to the organization intentionally set the fire.

Then it’s time for sports cards.

Dan is joined by Ty from Slab Factory to break down Bowman Football, including NFL and NIL players, First Bowman cards, rookies, autographs, short prints, Anime cards, Etched in Glass, Spotlights, Garbage Pail Kids and more.

They also answer listener questions about Ricky Money’s cards, grading Jacob Misiorowski cards, the potential value of a Ty Simpson All Kings card and whether collectors should hold onto raw Shohei Ohtani rookies.

Dan and Ty also discuss some of the biggest recent sports-card sales, including Pete Crow-Armstrong’s rookie debut patch selling for nearly $1.1 million, the difference between the NBA and baseball card markets, the impact of player personality on card values, Topps Now and upcoming NBA releases.

Finally, with the MLB postseason underway, Ty gives his Brewers playoff predictions and the guys discuss what a huge postseason from Jacob Misiorowski could do for his card market.

Plus, a quick Packers update on Green Bay signing Kevin Zeitler.

Packers history, sports cards, collecting, baseball and Brewers playoff talk — all in one episode of The Man Cave Podcast.

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