The Camp: Jalanie George commits, Michigan State preview, Wisconsin’s dilemma and Week 5 picks

Wisconsin has landed a big time player in the class of 2028. Zach and Jesse discuss the commitment of 2028 EDGE Jalanie George and what it means for the Badgers. Then the guys get into their Michigan State preview, a potential dilemma for AD Shawn Eichorst and they make their Week 5 picks

The Camp is presented by Brennan’s Market, your home for the best Wisconsin cheese, fresh produce, and a curated selection of specialty foods, wine, craft beer & spirits. Experience Taste Everyday

https://brennansmarket.com/