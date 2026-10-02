Let’s Make Fullbacks Great Again!

Dan Kasper and Brandon Berg are back in The Man Cave to debate one of football’s most underappreciated positions: the fullback.

From Lorenzo Neal and Mike Alstott to Larry Centers, Daryl Johnston, Tom Rathman and Jim Kleinsasser, the guys reveal their personal top five fullbacks of all time and discuss what made these players so valuable to their teams. It’s a position that has evolved over the years, but the guys make the case for why a great fullback can still be a weapon in today’s NFL.

Before the rankings, Dan and Brandon tackle a question every sports fan has probably considered: Is it ever acceptable to boo your own team? After hearing from listeners, they share their thoughts on fan expectations, frustration, and where the line should be drawn.

Plus, the guys roll the dice to determine their next challenge: an auction-style draft to build the ultimate group of 1990s NFL quarterbacks.

It’s football nostalgia, passionate debate, and plenty of unscripted Man Cave conversation.

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