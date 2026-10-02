Rodgers / McCarthy Reunion, NLDS NEXT

October 2, 2026|In Wisco Sports Show

Rodgers / McCarthy Reunion, NLDS NEXT

October 2, 2026|In Wisco Sports Show

Rodgers / McCarthy Reunion, NLDS NEXT

Grant shares some opening thoughts on Aaron Rodgers performance on TNF and shares comments from Jake Bauers and Brice Turang in advance of the NLDS. Free Phones at 608-321-1670. 

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

Related Posts

 