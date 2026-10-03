Late two-point conversion lifts Eagles over Oshkosh in WIAC thriller

A 14-play, 80-yard drive put the UW-La Crosse football team in position for one final decision Saturday afternoon.

Trailing UW-Oshkosh 31-24 with just 24 seconds remaining, the Eagles found the end zone to make it 31-30. First-year head coach Michael Zweifel could either play for overtime or go for the win.

He chose the latter.

The decision paid off.

Senior wide receiver Keaton Arendt took the ball on a reverse and scored on the two-point conversion, giving the Eagles a 32-31 lead and an improbable victory on the road in their WIAC opener.

It was a game of runs between the two teams.

#19 UWL (2-2, 1-0) jumped out to a 17-0 lead, thanks in part to two touchdown passes from quarterback Kyle Haas. The Titans responded with 28 unanswered points during the second and third quarters, including two rushing touchdowns and two passing touchdowns from Oshkosh quarterback Demir Ashiru. Ashiru accounted for 437 yards of offense.

The Eagles then closed the game with a 15-3 run of their own.

UWL’s defense came up with a crucial stand early in the fourth quarter. With the Eagles trailing 28-24, the Titans had six plays inside the UWL 10-yard line, but the defense held Oshkosh to a field goal to keep the game within one score.

Haas finished the afternoon with 339 passing yards and four touchdowns. He also became UW-La Crosse’s all-time leader in completions and tied Craig Kusick for the most career touchdown passes in school history.

Nolan Wulf hauled in eight passes for 114 yards, while Luke Gardner also caught eight passes for 92 yards and a touchdown.

The Eagles (2-2, 1-0) return home next week for a showdown with #6 UW-Whitewater. The Warhawks knocked off #2 UW-River Falls on Saturday afternoon 24-16.

Kickoff is set for 1 p.m.