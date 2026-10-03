No. 19 UW-La Crosse wins thriller on TD, 2-point conversion with 24 seconds left

OSHKOSH, Wis. — Kyle Haas threw a 12-yard touchdown pass to Braden Ott with 24 seconds remaining, then Keaton Arendt ran for the two-point conversion as UW-La Crosse rallied for a 32-31 win at UW-Oshkosh on Saturday.

The sequence capped a 14-play, 80-yard drive by the Eagles, who converted on a fourth-down play along the way. First-year UW-La Crosse coach Michael Zweifel could either play for overtime or go for the win.

He chose the latter, and the 19th-ranked Eagles head home winners.

Haas finished 30 of 46 for 339 passing yards, four touchdowns and two interceptions. The 30 completions were a school record, giving him 498 for his career and breaking Nick Anker’s record of 488. Haas also tied Craig Kusick’s school record with 48 career touchdown passes. He is second in school history with 5,550 career passing yards and third with 763 attempts.

It was a game of big momentum swings.

UW-La Crosse (2-2, 1-0 WIAC) jumped out to a 17-0 lead, with Haas throwing two touchdown passes in the first half. The Titans responded with 28 consecutive points across the second and third quarters, taking a 28-17 lead. UW-Oshkosh quarterback Demir Ashiru accounted for two rushing touchdowns and two passing touchdowns while totaling 437 yards of offense.

UW-La Crosse answered with a touchdown late in the third quarter, then cut the deficit to 31-30 with its late scoring drive.

Nolan Wulf led the Eagles with seven receptions for 114 yards. Luke Gardner also had eight catches for 92 yards and a touchdown.

The Eagles return home Saturday to face sixth-ranked UW-Whitewater. The Warhawks defeated second-ranked UW-River Falls 24-16 on Saturday.

Kickoff is set for 1 p.m.

TOP PHOTO: Kyle Haas throws a pass during a game at UW-Oshkosh on Oct. 3, 2026 (PHOTO: UW-O athletics).