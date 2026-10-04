The Camp: Badgers smash Michigan State, Colton Joseph running, defense rolling, listener questions

Wisconsin has won four straight games for the first time in five years. Zach and Jesse dive into what went right and wrong in a blowout of Michigan State, including Colton Joseph running all over the Spartans and the defense dominating on 4th down. They close the show with a bunch of listener questions.

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