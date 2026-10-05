Local Sports Roundup: Blugolds Roll to 4-0 as Area Football Heats Up

October has arrived, and the fall sports season is entering its most exciting stretch across the Chippewa Valley.

From a historic start for UW-Eau Claire football to a highly competitive high school football scene and postseason action in golf and tennis, there is plenty happening around the area.

Blugolds Off to a Historic Start

UW-Eau Claire football continues to roll.

The Blugolds improved to 4-0 with a convincing 31-9 victory over UW-Stevens Point during Homecoming weekend. It marks the program’s first 4-0 start since 2001, putting UW-Eau Claire in a position it hasn’t been in for 25 years.

The Blugolds came out firing, scoring 21 points in the first quarter before continuing to pull away in the second half.

It has been an impressive offensive start to the season. UW-Eau Claire opened the year with a 23-15 win over an Alma College team that was receiving votes, followed that with a 40-0 victory over Carroll, another 40-0 shutout against Carthage, and then the 31-9 win over Stevens Point.

Now comes the toughest part of the schedule.

The Blugolds travel to face UW-Platteville this week before returning home to take on UW-Oshkosh. After that comes UW-River Falls, UW-La Crosse, UW-Stout and UW-Whitewater.

There isn’t much of a break in that stretch.

But at 4-0, the Blugolds aren’t simply looking to play spoiler. They’re in position to compete for the top of the conference.

North Nearly Pulls Off a Huge Upset

Eau Claire North nearly pulled off one of the biggest wins of its season Friday night, battling Marshfield on the road and coming extremely close to knocking off one of the state’s top teams.

For first-year head coach Sinz and the North program, the performance represents another important step forward.

Marshfield is a talented team, and being able to go on the road and compete with a program of that caliber is an encouraging sign as North continues to grow.

With only a couple of regular-season games remaining, the Huskies will look to build on that performance.

Meanwhile, Memorial is approaching the final stretch of its season as well, with a trip to D.C. Everest coming up for its final home game. Wisconsin Rapids also has an important matchup on the schedule this week.

The CloverBelt Is as Competitive as Ever

The CloverBelt Conference continues to provide some of the most entertaining football in the area.

Mondovi made a statement Friday night with a 38-0 shutout of Regis.

The result also raises an interesting question: How good is Edgar?

Edgar defeated Mondovi earlier this season on the road, although Mondovi has acknowledged that mistakes played a role in that game.

With the way the conference has developed, there are several potential playoff matchups that could be fascinating.

Mondovi, Regis and Edgar are all capable of making deep postseason runs, while Elk Mound and Fall Creek have also shown they can compete with the best teams in the conference.

Elk Mound recently took care of Fall Creek, while Fall Creek previously gave Regis a tough battle.

The regular season is winding down, and there aren’t many easy games left.

New Richmond Still Perfect

Across the river, New Richmond remains undefeated and continues to look like one of the area’s top teams.

Running back Austin Wittig has been a standout for the Tigers, but New Richmond’s success goes well beyond one player. The entire team has been playing strong football throughout the season.

Glenwood City and Spring Valley are also near the top of the Dunn-St. Croix Conference and continue to make their own postseason pushes.

Spring Valley has quietly put together a strong season, while Altoona picked up an impressive 33-13 Homecoming victory over Amery.

Baldwin-Woodville remains another team to watch. The program has been one of the area’s most consistent over the past several seasons and continues to reload year after year.

Gilman Making Its Case in Eight-Player Football

One team that deserves a special mention is Gilman.

Regardless of what the power rankings may say, Gilman continues to make a strong case as the area’s top eight-player football team.

The Pirates have consistently put points on the board while shutting down opposing offenses.

With the playoffs beginning soon and brackets coming out next week, Gilman will be one of the teams to watch when the postseason gets underway.

Girls Golf Postseason Underway

The high school girls golf postseason is also heating up.

Area golfers are competing in sectional events this week with spots in the state tournament on the line.

Eau Claire Memorial is coming off a regional championship as a team, with Brealey Scholes earning medalist honors.

Eau Claire North also has athletes advancing, including competitors looking to make their way to state.

The state tournament is getting closer, and the changing weather is another reminder that fall sports are moving quickly.

Tennis, Cross Country and Soccer Enter the Postseason Push

Girls tennis postseason action is underway around the area, with subsectional competition taking place this week and sectional competition coming later.

Cross country is also approaching its postseason, while boys soccer continues to build toward its own playoff matchups.

And before long, several of Wisconsin’s biggest high school state championships will all arrive around the same time.

Halloween weekend is always one of the busiest stretches of the fall sports calendar, with state competition in sports such as cross country, volleyball and soccer taking place around the same time.

It may still be a few weeks away, but in the sports world, that time will go quickly.

October Means It’s Time to Make a Run

October is when high school sports really start to become interesting.

Football teams are fighting for playoff positioning. Golfers are chasing state berths. Tennis players are battling through the postseason. Cross country, soccer and volleyball are all moving toward their championship moments.

And at UW-Eau Claire, the Blugolds have created plenty of excitement with their best start in 25 years.

They’re 4-0, and now the toughest part of the schedule awaits.

The postseason is coming, and across the Chippewa Valley, the stakes are getting higher every week.