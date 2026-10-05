UW-La Crosse up a spot in Top 25, faces No. 5 UW-Whitewater

A touchdown and a two-point conversion in the final 24 seconds gave the UW-La Crosse football team a 32-31 win over UW-Oshkosh on the road Saturday.

Sunday, the Eagles (2-2, 1-0) moved up one spot in the Top 25 rankings to No. 18.

Along with UW-L, three other state schools are in the rankings, and they’re all next to each other in the Top 6.

And the Eagles will get the team coming off biggest win over the weekend.

UW-Whitewater (4-0) beat defending champion UW-River Falls (3-1) 24-16. That pushed the Warhawks up a spot to No. 5 in the nation, while UW-RF dropped from second to sixth.

Meanwhile, UW-Platteville (4-0) sits in fourth after edging UW-Stout 31-27.

UW-L has beaten Whitewater three consecutive games, after the Warhawks had won the previous nine in a row.

Quarterback Kyle Haas comes into the matchup breaking Eagles’ records. He went 30 of 46 for 339 passing yards with four touchdowns and two interceptions in Saturday’s win.

The 30 completions were a school record, giving him 498 for his career and breaking Nick Anker’s record of 488.

Haas also tied Craig Kusick’s school record with 48 career touchdown passes. He is second in school history with 5,550 career passing yards and third with 763 attempts.

Haas is 2-0 against the Warhawks, but in last season’s 23-20 double-overtime win, he was 14 of 31 for 107 yards with three interceptions and no touchdowns.

TOP PHOTO: FILE – UW-La Crosse quarterback Kyle Haas scans the field during a matchup against Hardin-Simmons on Sept. 12, 2026 at Veterans Field (PHOTO: UW-L Athletics)