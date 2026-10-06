Are We Ruining Youth Sports? Parents, Pressure & Playing Time | Megan Frank

Youth sports are supposed to be about kids—but somewhere along the way, things have gotten complicated.

Dan Kasper sits down with Meagan Frank, author of For the Team: How to Improve the Youth Sports Experience for Everyone, for a wide-ranging conversation about what’s happening in youth sports today.

They talk about the growing pressure on young athletes, the battle over playing time, early specialization, pay-to-play sports, parents getting too emotionally invested, and the challenges coaches face when trying to put development ahead of winning.

Megan also shares her own experiences as an athlete, coach and parent, why a hockey rink incident helped inspire her book, and why she believes fun and competition can—and should—coexist.

Most importantly, the conversation comes back to one question: Are we creating the youth sports experience our kids actually deserve?

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