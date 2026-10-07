WATCH: No. 5 Holmen Takes Perfect Record Into Showdown With La Crosse Central

The No. 5 Holmen High School Football team has reached the point of the season where every Friday night carries added significance.

The Vikings (7-0) put their perfect record on the line Friday against the La Crosse Central (5-2) in a Mississippi Valley Conference showdown at UW-La Crosse’s Veterans Memorial Stadium.

Watch online here or stream from your ROKU device by searching for the Holmen Vikings channel or adding it here. Pregame begins at 6:50 p.m. Kickoff at 7 p.m.

Holmen is coming off a 49-7 win over Baraboo, while the River Hawks beat Tomah 41-16 last week.

The matchup pits one of the area’s top-ranked teams against a Central squad that has won two straight and has plenty of offensive firepower of its own.

Holmen Adjusts Without Barg

One of the biggest storylines entering Friday’s game will be Holmen’s ground game following the injury to junior running back Landon Barg.

Barg had been an important piece of the Vikings’ rushing attack, carrying 72 times for 339 yards and six touchdowns entering the Baraboo matchup.

With Barg sidelined, Holmen will look to several players to pick up the production — including John Faherty.

John Faherty Becomes Key Offensive Weapon

Faherty has already demonstrated that he can make an impact when given opportunities.

The senior running back scored two touchdowns against Sparta, including a 12-yard touchdown run and another score from 23 yards out. He also had a 36-yard run against the Spartans that helped set up another Holmen score.

Faherty was again productive against Baraboo, breaking loose for a 23-yard touchdown run and adding another 25-yard run during Holmen’s 49-7 victory.

With Barg unavailable, expect Faherty to play an increasingly important role in keeping Holmen’s rushing attack productive.

He won’t be the only option. Boston Popp, Jakai Ayed and John Xiong-Lee also made significant contributions against Baraboo, including touchdown runs of 29 and 54 yards by Popp and Xiong-Lee, respectively.

That depth could be especially important against Central.

Schild Continues to Drive the Offense

Holmen’s offense still has its most important piece in place with quarterback Bennett Schild.

Schild has been a major contributor both running and throwing the football and has helped give the Vikings a balanced attack.

Against Sparta earlier this season, Schild rushed for 119 yards on 10 carries and connected with Tay Parcher for a 70-yard touchdown pass.

That dual-threat ability becomes even more valuable with Barg out.

Central cannot simply load up against the Holmen running backs. Schild’s ability to keep the football, make plays outside the pocket and hit receivers downfield creates another challenge for the RiverHawks defense.

Central Brings a High-Powered Offense

Central enters Friday’s game with a 5-2 record, including a 3-2 mark in conference play.

The RiverHawks have scored 275 points through seven games — an average of 39.3 points per game — while allowing 145. Central has won its last two games, beating Sparta 29-17 before defeating Tomah 41-16.

Senior Gabe Servais is Central’s primary offensive threat.

Servais leads the RiverHawks in rushing at 58 yards per game and passing at 124 yards per game while averaging 182 total yards per contest. Senior receiver Ruben Smith averages 41 receiving yards per game.

Containing Servais will be one of Holmen’s biggest defensive priorities.

Vikings Enter Week Eight Unbeaten

Holmen has steadily built momentum throughout the 2026 campaign.

The Vikings opened with victories over Medford and Sauk Prairie before beginning conference play with wins over Onalaska, Sparta, Reedsburg, Tomah and Baraboo.

Holmen’s most recent victory was its most decisive.

The Vikings have scored 220 points this season, while surrendering just 89.

Holmen has demonstrated an ability to win in different ways. It beat Reedsburg 7-0 in a defensive battle, while also putting up 44 points against Sparta, 42 against Tomah and 49 against Baraboo.

Now the challenge becomes doing it against a Central team that is capable of scoring in bunches.

A Familiar MVC Rivalry

Friday’s matchup also renews a rivalry that has produced plenty of memorable games.

Central won last year’s meeting 20-6. The Vikings will be looking to reverse that result while maintaining their perfect record.

With both teams fighting for conference positioning, there is plenty on the line.

Holmen enters ranked No. 5 in Division 2, while Central comes in at 5-2 and riding a two-game winning streak.

Players to Watch

Holmen — QB Bennett Schild

The Vikings’ dual-threat quarterback remains the centerpiece of the offense. His ability to run the option and make plays through the air will be especially important with Barg out.

Holmen — RB John Faherty

Faherty becomes an even bigger piece of the offense with Barg sidelined. His recent performances suggest he is capable of carrying a larger workload.

Holmen — FB Boston Popp

Popp has shown big-play ability from the backfield, including a 29-yard touchdown run against Baraboo.

La Crosse Central — QB Gabe Servais

Servais is Central’s leading total-yardage producer and presents a dual-threat challenge for the Holmen defense.

La Crosse Central — WR Ruben Smith

Smith provides Central with a reliable receiving target and averages 41 yards per game.

Keys to the Game

1. Replace Barg’s production

Holmen doesn’t need one player to replace Barg completely, but the Vikings will need Faherty, Popp, Ayed and others to keep the running game moving.

2. Contain Servais

Central’s quarterback is capable of hurting defenses both through the air and on the ground. Limiting his big plays will be critical.

3. Control the line of scrimmage

Holmen’s physical rushing attack has been one of the team’s biggest strengths. Establishing the run would allow the Vikings to control the clock and keep Central’s offense off the field.

4. Avoid giving Central short fields

Turnovers could be especially costly against a Central offense averaging nearly 40 points per game.

5. Get Schild into rhythm

With the Vikings adjusting their backfield, Schild’s ability to make the right reads and capitalize on passing opportunities could be a difference-maker.

By the Numbers

Category Holmen La Crosse Central Overall Record 7-0 5-2 Conference Record 5-0 3-2 Points Scored 220 275 Points Allowed 89 145 Winning Streak 7 2 Points/Game 31.4 39.3

The Matchup

No. 5 Holmen Vikings (7-0, 5-0 MVC)

vs.

La Crosse Central RiverHawks (5-2, 3-2 MVC)

📅 Friday, October 9, 2026

🕖 7:00 p.m. Central

📍 Veterans Memorial Stadium — UW-La Crosse

🏈 Mississippi Valley Conference

Watch Live

The Holmen-La Crosse Central matchup will be streamed live for fans unable to attend.

📺 WKTY Sports: Watch the Holmen game live on WKTY Sports

📺 Roku: The game will also be available through the Holmen Vikings app on Roku devices.

What’s at Stake

Holmen has already established itself as one of Wisconsin’s top Division 2 programs with a perfect 7-0 record.

But Friday presents a different challenge.

Central owns one of the more productive offenses in the conference, and Holmen will be without one of its leading running backs in Barg.

That puts added responsibility on Faherty, Popp, Ayed and the rest of the Vikings’ offensive attack.

For Holmen, the mission remains unchanged: keep winning and keep the perfect season alive.

For Central, it’s an opportunity to hand the No. 5 Vikings their first loss of the season.

Friday night in La Crosse could be one of the biggest tests yet for Holmen’s unbeaten season.