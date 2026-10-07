Rivalry set aside: Logan, Central rally around teacher, volleyball mom in annual cancer benefit

October 7, 2026|In Logan, La Crosse, High School, Central

Rivalry set aside: Logan, Central rally around teacher, volleyball mom in annual cancer benefit

October 7, 2026|In Logan, La Crosse, High School, Central

Rivalry set aside: Logan, Central rally around teacher, volleyball mom in annual cancer benefit

While the football teams battle for the Ark, the Logan and Central volleyball teams came together once again for a cause — and it’s been a battle.

For 25 years, the two La Crosse high schools have put the rivalry aside to bring awareness about someone in the community fighting cancer. It’s been known as Dig Pink, but Logan and Central made it their own in 2015, calling it Battle for a Cause.

Tuesday, that Cause was two-fold — Logan English teacher Sheila Wirkus and volleyball mom Kelsey Schieffer are battling.

Logan English teacher Sheila Wirkus (right) and volleyball mom Kelsey Schieffer embrace before the Battle for a Cause match between Logan and Central volleyball teams on Oct. 6, 2026 (PHOTO: Rick Solem)
Logan English teacher Sheila Wirkus (right) and volleyball mom Kelsey Schieffer embrace before the Battle for a Cause match between Logan and Central volleyball teams on Oct. 6, 2026 (PHOTO: Rick Solem)
Ahead of the Logan-Central matchup, both were honored, as two students read Wirkus’ and Schieffer’s stories to the crowd of pink. Then they presented a check for what will end up being over $2,000 from the money raised for the game. 

Schieffer, battling breast cancer, recently got some good news, after learning of her condition in February — the cancer is gone.

“This is great,” she said of last month’s checkup. “I mean, I was gonna be happy if it was 50 percent gone and I got the news that it was 100 percent gone, so that’s great news.”

The Central and Logan student sections during the Battle for a Cause volleyball match on Oct. 6, 2026 (PHOTO: Rick Solem)
ABOVE: The Central and Logan student sections during the Battle for a Cause volleyball match on Oct. 6, 2026 (PHOTO: Rick Solem); TOP PHOTO: Logan English teacher Sheila Wirkus and volleyball mom Kelsey Schieffer surrounded by the Logan and Central volleyball teams, who helped raise what will be over $2,000 during the Battle for a Cause match on Oct. 6, 2026 (PHOTO: Nick Marcou, La Crosse Public Schools)
Despite the clear scans, Schieffer’s fight isn’t over. Her February diagnosis — stage 1b, grade 3 invasive basal cell triple-negative breast carcinoma — came after a routine primary care visit. Her chemotherapy treatment was cut short in late August due to severe low blood counts, but scans detailed on her CaringBridge page in mid-September revealed the chemo had done its job: the original 2.8 centimeter mass was completely undetectable across three separate scans.

She is now preparing for a scheduled double mastectomy on October 27.

While Tuesday’s event honored both women, Wirkus, who is undergoing radiation with a strong prognosis, insisted that every dollar raised go directly to Schieffer’s family.

“Kelsey is our star,” Wirkus said.

Wirkus said being on the receiving end of the community’s support has been overwhelming, especially from her own students. After needing to slip out of her eighth-period class early for treatment, she decided to be completely transparent with them.

Logan and Central volleyball teams line the gym, as two students read the cancer stories of Logan English teacher Sheila Wirkus and volleyball mom Kelsey Schieffer before the Battle for a Cause match on Oct. 6, 2026 (PHOTO: Rick Solem)
Logan and Central volleyball teams line the gym, as two students read the cancer stories of Logan English teacher Sheila Wirkus and volleyball mom Kelsey Schieffer before the Battle for a Cause match on Oct. 6, 2026 (PHOTO: Rick Solem)
“I just flat out told them, ‘This is why I’m leaving you with 20 minutes to spare of class,’ and this is what I’m doing,” Wirkus said. “They just really were incredibly mature about it and just were very supportive.”

That support came in tangible ways on game day, too.

“Some of my seniors signed these shoes today and insisted that I wear them,” Wirkus added, pointing to her footwear. “Just things like that, that you just never expect — such a touching thing that they would do.”

Logan English teacher Sheila Wirkus’s shoes, signed by some of her seniors, and shown off here during the Battle for a Cause volleyball match on Oct. 6, 2026 (PHOTO: Rick Solem)
Logan English teacher Sheila Wirkus’s shoes, signed by some of her seniors, and shown off here during the Battle for a Cause volleyball match on Oct. 6, 2026 (PHOTO: Rick Solem)
For the players on the court, the night carried a weight far beyond a standard cross-town rivalry match.

“This night is pretty much just about supporting them and coming together, just to show that they have a community around them,” Logan senior Emma Bacon said. “It’s a good game. Everybody knows each other on the court… I think it’s all to show that we have one big community behind two people who are struggling.”

Whether the funds go toward bone cancer research or local breast cancer battles, the tradition has become a cornerstone of the season for both schools.

“There’s always somebody in our community that we can support,” Central senior Ellie Gillitzer said. “Even if it’s someone on their side or our side, we’re just here together to support them. I just think this game really shows it.”

Logan senior Lilly Dettwiler echoed that sentiment, noting that while the rivalry stays competitive between the lines, the ultimate goal is showing up for people.

“Everyone really comes together and it’s just a fun game,” Dettwiler said. “We want the people that are struggling to know that we are not just here to play a game and show up and put all this stuff on—we really want to be here.”

For Schieffer, who admits she isn’t someone who usually craves the spotlight, feeling that ocean of pink support in the gymnasium made an unimaginable process a little easier to navigate.

“It’s very scary,” she said of getting that news. “You don’t really know what to expect. It just happens and you go with the flow. I am very thankful for everybody that was so supportive of me and literally took me in… I wouldn’t be where I am right now without that.”

Related Posts

 