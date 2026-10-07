Rivalry set aside: Logan, Central rally around teacher, volleyball mom in annual cancer benefit

While the football teams battle for the Ark, the Logan and Central volleyball teams came together once again for a cause — and it’s been a battle.

For 25 years, the two La Crosse high schools have put the rivalry aside to bring awareness about someone in the community fighting cancer. It’s been known as Dig Pink, but Logan and Central made it their own in 2015, calling it Battle for a Cause.

Tuesday, that Cause was two-fold — Logan English teacher Sheila Wirkus and volleyball mom Kelsey Schieffer are battling.

Ahead of the Logan-Central matchup, both were honored, as two students read Wirkus’ and Schieffer’s stories to the crowd of pink. Then they presented a check for what will end up being over $2,000 from the money raised for the game.

Schieffer, battling breast cancer, recently got some good news, after learning of her condition in February — the cancer is gone.

“This is great,” she said of last month’s checkup. “I mean, I was gonna be happy if it was 50 percent gone and I got the news that it was 100 percent gone, so that’s great news.”

Despite the clear scans, Schieffer’s fight isn’t over. Her February diagnosis — stage 1b, grade 3 invasive basal cell triple-negative breast carcinoma — came after a routine primary care visit. Her chemotherapy treatment was cut short in late August due to severe low blood counts, but scans detailed on her CaringBridge page in mid-September revealed the chemo had done its job: the original 2.8 centimeter mass was completely undetectable across three separate scans.

She is now preparing for a scheduled double mastectomy on October 27.

While Tuesday’s event honored both women, Wirkus, who is undergoing radiation with a strong prognosis, insisted that every dollar raised go directly to Schieffer’s family.

“Kelsey is our star,” Wirkus said.

Wirkus said being on the receiving end of the community’s support has been overwhelming, especially from her own students. After needing to slip out of her eighth-period class early for treatment, she decided to be completely transparent with them.