The Swing: Preseason storylines, Overreaction, er No?, Trey Autry joins the show, meet the suit guy

Wisconsin held its media day and an open practice on Tuesday. Zach and Jesse discuss the preseason storylines for Greg Gard and the Badgers, including a new emphasis on defense, the health of Nolan Winter, Braeden Carrington’s eligibility and the team being picked to finish 11th in the Big Ten.

Then the guys are joined transfer guard Trey Autry to talk about his journey to Madison, what fans can expect from, what he’s seen from some of the other transfers and more.

They close the show with Jesse’s story about the man who outfits Gard and other coaches with suits.

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