The Camp: Midseason check-in, Overreaction, er No?, Week 6 picks

Wisconsin is off this weekend, so Zach and Jesse go position-by-position to discuss what they’ve seen so far. It includes whether Colton Joseph has met or exceeded expectations, the play of the offensive line and several defenders playing at a very high level. The guys then play a little Overreaction, er No? and close with their Week 6 picks.

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