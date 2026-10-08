WATCH: No. 3 Logan looks to stay unbeaten, hosting Baraboo

The undefeated and third-ranked Division 3 Logan High School football team hosts Baraboo on Friday ahead of the regular-season finale.

HOW TO WATCH

ON ROKU: Search the Logan Rangers and Holmen Vikings channels. Or sign in online and click here for Holmen and here for Logan.

ONLINE: Every game streams on Wisco Sports Zone TV right here.

READ: Holmen football preview here

It’s a bit of a trap game for the Rangers (7-0), who have unbeaten and Division 2’s fifth-ranked Holmen for the conference title next week.

The Thunderbirds (1-6) have scored seven points or less in each of their last three games.

Meanwhile, Logan is averaging 37 points a game.