Another Top 10 matchup, as No. 18 UW-La Crosse is finally back home

The 18th-ranked UW-La Crosse football team has, yet again, another Top 10 team on its schedule this week.

The Eagles are back home after a month away, and play a No. 5 UW-Whitewater team that just knocked off the defending national champions.

Watch on WKTY beginning with pregame at 12:40 p.m. and kickoff Saturday at 1 p.m.

The Eagles (2-2, 1-0 WIAC) are coming off a 32-31 win over UW-Oshkosh — getting a touchdown and two-point conversion with 24 seconds left.

Their two losses have come against No. 3 St. John’s and sixth-ranked Hardin-Simmons, and each were one-score games.

The Warhawks (4-0) just beat defending champs, UW-River Falls 24-16. That sent the Falcons from No. 2 in the country to sixth.

Whitewater has blown out its other opponents — though none of them were ranked.

UW-L quarterback Kyle Haas comes into the matchup breaking school records. He went 30 of 46 for 339 passing yards with four touchdowns and two interceptions last weekend.

The 30 completions were a school record, giving him 498 for his career and breaking Nick Anker’s record of 488.

Haas also tied Craig Kusick’s school record with 48 career touchdown passes. He is second in school history with 5,550 career passing yards and third with 763 attempts.

UW-L has won three straight against the Warhawks, who had won the previous eight before that.

Haas is 2-0 against UW-W, but in last season’s 23-20 double-overtime win, he was 14 of 31 for 107 yards with three interceptions and no touchdowns.

TOP PHOTO: FILE – UW-La Crosse quarterback Kyle Haas looks to pass against UW-O on Oct. 25, 2025 (PHOTO: UWL Athletics)