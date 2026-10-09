Brewers World Series Sacrifices & The 90s QB Auction

The Brewers are back in the NLCS, so Dan and Brandon start by answering the important question: What would you sacrifice if it guaranteed the Brewers a World Series? Shaved heads? Blonde hair? A Brewers tattoo? The guys make some interesting—and potentially regrettable—promises.

Then it’s game time.

Dan and Brandon go head-to-head in a $20 auction to build the ultimate 1990s NFL quarterback lineup, bidding on legends like Brett Favre, Dan Marino, Troy Aikman, John Elway, Steve Young, Jim Kelly and more. There’s strategy, second-guessing, questionable spending and plenty of debate over which five-quarterback team is better.

And just when you think they’re done, the guys start building their next challenge: a pizza topping draft.

It’s another completely unscripted episode of The Man Cave Podcast—sports, memories, competition and a whole lot of fun.

Follow The Man Cave Podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, YouTube and wherever you get your podcasts.

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.