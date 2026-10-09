Local Sports Roundup: Football Playoffs Near, Blugolds Stay Perfect, and Fall Sports Heat Up

The fall sports season is moving quickly, and with conference championships, postseason berths and state tournaments all coming into focus, there is plenty happening across the Chippewa Valley.

From the final week of the eight-player football regular season to strong showings from local tennis and golf teams, here’s a look around the local sports scene.

Eight-Player Football Reaches the Finish Line

The eight-player football regular season wraps up Friday night, with playoff brackets set to be released Saturday morning.

One of the biggest matchups features two state-ranked teams as No. 1 Gilman travels to take on No. 4 Shell Lake. The game came together after both teams had opponents cancel, giving the two programs an opportunity to finish the regular season with a high-profile matchup.

Gilman has been one of the state’s dominant teams all season and enters the matchup looking to put the finishing touches on an impressive regular season.

There are plenty of other important games across the area as teams jockey for playoff position.

Prairie Farm-Clayton enters its final game with a one-game lead over Turtle Lake and Clear Lake. Lake Holcombe can potentially finish with its first winning season since 2007 with a victory over Siren, while New Auburn needs a win over Luck to keep its playoff hopes alive.

With the 32-team eight-player playoff bracket coming out Saturday, the postseason picture will finally become clear.

Eleven-Player Football Also Nears the Postseason

The 11-player regular season is also nearing its conclusion, with two weeks remaining for many teams.

Eau Claire Memorial hosts D.C. Everest, while Eau Claire North travels to Wisconsin Rapids.

In the Big Rivers Conference, New Richmond hosts Menomonie in an important matchup. The Tigers have put together some big wins in recent weeks and control their own destiny in the conference race.

Hudson travels to Superior, Chippewa Falls visits Wausau West in a crossover game that counts in the standings for both teams, and Rice Lake travels to River Falls.

The Cloverbelt Conference also features several important games, including Mondovi at Elk Mound, Durand-Arkansas hosting Fall Creek and Stanley-Boyd taking on Regis.

There are plenty of teams still fighting to improve their postseason resumes, meaning every game matters as the regular season winds down.

Memorial Tennis Continues Its Strong Season

Eau Claire Memorial continues to put together another impressive tennis season.

The Old Abes won the Big Rivers Conference tournament during the regular season before following that up with a sectional championship.

Memorial will compete in the team state competition in Madison in a couple of weeks, while several of its individual players and doubles teams have also qualified for the state tournament next week.

It’s another strong showing from a Memorial program that has consistently been among the area’s best.

The Menard Center has also played an important role in hosting postseason tennis. The facility provided a controlled environment for the Division 1 subsectional competition and previously hosted the boys Division 1 individual state tournament in 2021.

Local Golfers Headed to State

The state tournament is also on the horizon for girls golf, and the Colfax-Elk Mound team is headed back.

The team finished third at state last year and will return after placing second at its sectional earlier this week.

The team has plenty of individual talent as well, including Claire Kongchog, who figures to be among the golfers to watch.

Sophomore Jordan Bell-Richard also earned an individual state berth, grabbing the final individual qualifying spot.

Her development has been particularly impressive. When she first started golfing, she was mostly interested in hitting drives off the tee while golfing with her parents. Now, after taking the sport more seriously over the past few years, the rest of her game has developed considerably.

Colfax-Elk Mound also has plenty of depth. Izzy Ludwig and Macy Seehaber both tied for sixth at the sectional.

That depth is especially important in high school golf, where five golfers compete but the top four scores count toward the team total.

The state tournament is scheduled for Monday and Tuesday at University Ridge.

McDonell Claims Another Volleyball Championship

McDonell added another conference championship to its impressive volleyball resume Thursday night.

The Macks defeated Fall Creek in straight sets to win the outright Western Cloverbelt Conference championship.

It marks the program’s fifth consecutive conference championship and its sixth title in the last seven seasons.

Stanley-Boyd finished second, Fall Creek third, with Bloomer and Elk Mound also among the teams near the top of the standings.

Conference play in the Cloverbelt is now complete, with East and West teams set to meet in crossover action next week.

The Big Rivers Conference is also approaching the end of its regular season. Hudson and River Falls remain near the top, while Chippewa Falls picked up a straight-set victory over Eau Claire North.

There have also been some impressive individual milestones. Chippewa Falls setter Baird Bovier recently surpassed 3,000 career assists, while McDonell’s Aaron Stegenthaler reached the same milestone.

Cross Country and Soccer Enter the Home Stretch

The cross country postseason is quickly approaching.

The Eau Claire Memorial Invitational at South Middle School serves as an important late-season tune-up, with several high-profile area teams expected to compete.

Conference meets are coming up next week, followed by sectional competition in two weeks.

In boys soccer, Chippewa Falls picked up a 3-1 victory over Eau Claire North earlier this week.

The Cardinals have put together a strong season and have remained competitive in a difficult conference that includes teams such as Hudson, River Falls and New Richmond.

With the regular season winding down, the postseason is just around the corner.

Blugolds Look to Stay Perfect

The UW-Eau Claire Blugolds are also busy this weekend, with several teams in action.

The undefeated Blugolds football team enters the weekend at 4-0 and faces a major test against No. 4 UW-Platteville.

UW-Stout Polytechnic gave Platteville all it could handle last week, so Eau Claire will have plenty of reason to be ready for the challenge.

Blugolds volleyball is also in action against Hope College, while women’s tennis takes on UW-Oshkosh.

The UW-Eau Claire golf team is competing in the WIAC Championships, and swimming and diving is also on the schedule this weekend.

Women’s soccer takes on UW-La Crosse, women’s volleyball faces UW-Superior and men’s soccer meets UW-Platteville.

UW-Stout Polytechnic Also Has a Busy Weekend

UW-Stout Polytechnic has several teams competing as well.

The football team takes on Stevens Point after Stevens Point fell to the Blugolds in Eau Claire last week.

Women’s volleyball faces UW-Platteville, women’s tennis takes on UW-La Crosse, and men’s soccer meets Stevens Point.

The women’s golf team is competing at the WIAC Championships at Reedsburg Country Club, while women’s soccer travels to UW-Oshkosh.

The Postseason Is Here

It feels like the fall sports season just started, but suddenly we’re talking about playoff brackets, state tournaments and conference championships.

Football teams are fighting for playoff positioning, tennis players are preparing for state, golfers are heading to University Ridge, volleyball teams are wrapping up conference play, and soccer and cross country are approaching their postseason runs.

The next couple of weeks should bring plenty of big moments across the area.

And that’s what makes this time of year so much fun—there’s a lot left to play for.