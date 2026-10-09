Packers ready to step up? | Kate Fox

October 9, 2026|In Wisco Sports Show

Packers ready to step up? | Kate Fox

October 9, 2026|In Wisco Sports Show

Packers ready to step up? | Kate Fox

Grant wonders if the Packers have it in them to step up against the Bears on Sunday. Why is the Cowboys defense so bad? Grant dislikes the new MLB proposals, and Kate Fox joins. 

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

Related Posts

 