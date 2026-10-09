Packers ready to step up? | Kate Fox

Grant wonders if the Packers have it in them to step up against the Bears on Sunday. Why is the Cowboys defense so bad? Grant dislikes the new MLB proposals, and Kate Fox joins. See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information. Related Posts Brewers beat Padres, Dodgers NEXT | ClemensThe Brewers have won the Hader Trade (and the NLDS) and will face the Dodgers again in the NLCS. The bullpen and timely hitting led the charge. The Packers are clapping back (kind of) against the…Read More All to Decide The Hader Trade | Dale Jorgensen, Jesse TempleGrant reacts to a Brewers 4-3 loss to the Padres in Game 3, and looks forward to Game 4 which will settle 6 years of Narratives. Dale Jorgenson makes his return, and Jesse Temple joins to talk…Read More LaFleur vs. Johnson, May Day | ClemensGrant reacts to MNF and compares the messages from Matt LaFleur and Ben Johnson. Will the Dustin May trade pay off tonight in San Diego? Tuesaday Musings include garages, toilet seats and TV remotes.…Read More Chourio meets the moment | Monday MailbagGrant reacts to Jackson Chourio's unforgettable walk-off RBI in Game 2 of the NLDS and an impressive 4th straight Wisconsin W. The Packers won a football game but everything feels the same. Monday…Read More Rodgers / McCarthy Reunion, NLDS NEXTGrant shares some opening thoughts on Aaron Rodgers performance on TNF and shares comments from Jake Bauers and Brice Turang in advance of the NLDS. Free Phones at 608-321-1670. See…Read More Padres on deck, Cubs done | ClemensGrant previews the NLDS and fairly evaluates the job done by Craig Counsell in 2026. This HAS to be the Brewers year, right? Mike Clemens smells the winds of change. See omnystudio.com/listener for…Read More Cubs crushed, Reed to IR (again) | TempleGrant reacts to the Cubs blowout G1 loss in San Diego and what it means for the NLDS. The Packers add another OL and Jayden Reed hits IR. Jesse Temple joins to talk Badgers. See…Read More Loaded for Bear, Brewers underdogs no more? | ClemensGrant reacts to the Bears dominant showing on MNF and the latest comments from Green Bay regarding the OL. Have the Brewers graduated past underdog status? Tuesday Musings and Mike Clemens. See…Read More PrevNext