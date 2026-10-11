Milwaukee 2, LA Dodgers 1: Brewers take Game 1 of NLCS

MILWAUKEE — Brice Turang hit a home run, Luis Lara came through in a big moment, and Milwaukee’s bullpen delivered again to help the Brewers top the Los Angeles Dodgers 2-1 in Game 1 of the National League Championship Series on Sunday night.

Play of the Game:

Facing one of the best pitchers in baseball, Luis Lara went first-pitch hunting and bagged the biggest hit of the game. There was one on and one out when the rookie stepped to the plate against Tarik Skubal. All he did was take an 87-mph changeup back up the middle to score Garrett Mitchell from second. It gave the Crew a 2-1 lead they would not relinquish.

What Went Right

The bullpen

Jacob Misiorowski didn’t have his best stuff, but he did get the club 13 outs before handing things over to the bullpen. They did exactly what they’ve done all season and postseason — shut down the opposing offense.

DL Hall got Milwaukee out of a jam in the 5th with a double-play ball, Abner Uribe gave up a couple of hits but got the strikeouts he needed, Aaron Ashby allowed just one baserunner, and then Trevor Megill came on for a more-drama-than-anyone-wanted save.

The bullpen has given up only one run over 20-plus innings this postseason and dropped its ERA to 0.38 so far.

Brice Turang delivers

After Game 1 of the NLCS last year, Brice Turang was having to answer questions about why he swung at a 3-2 pitch to end the game. On Sunday, he was being asked how he possibly took a 2-0 sinker inside and drove it out of the park to left.

“I just got it,” Turang said. “Just trying to stay inside of it, drive it up the middle, and sometimes less is more.”

It was the second home run in Turang’s postseason career and just his third RBI over 19 games.

Turang was also a part of three huge double plays and perhaps made the defensive play of the game in the first inning when he ranged over to grab a Mookie Betts ground ball and threw him out.

What They Said

“The dream for me is to win the World Series. That will be the dream moment if we’re able to complete that.”

– Lara when asked whether his game-winning hit was a dream moment

“I was just trying not to hit it off my legs anymore. If that’s one way to help you stay inside of a ball is hit a ball off your leg or your foot, then maybe that’s what it was for.”

— Turang on his home run after his first at-bat of the night had him drilling a ball off his leg

“We have a stick, a paddle. I don’t know if your parents use that, but we have a paddle we keep in the back out there, and we just paddle him. I think I struck him seven or eight times, but then after that, he seemed to get the message.”

— Manager Pat Murphy joking when asked if he said anything to Misiorowski after a tough second inning

Inside the Numbers

7 — That’s how many straight postseason games the Dodgers had beaten Milwaukee in since the last Brewers win in Game 6 of the 2018 NLCS

5 — That’s how many games the Brewers have won by 2-or-fewer runs to start the postseason — just fourth time a club has done that in the last 110 years

2 — That’s how many runs Tarik Skubal gave up. It’s the same number of runs he had given up in his last three Game 1 starts in the postseason

7 — That’s how many home runs Brice Turang has hit against lefties in his career after taking Skubal deep on Sunday

In Case You Missed It

– Former Brewers all-star pitcher Ben Sheets threw out the first pitch. He went from the mound and one-hopped it

— Play stopped after the Turang home run due to fireworks and the smoke they left behind

We have an air quality delay in the NLCS after Brice Turang’s home run. The umps briefly stopped play. pic.twitter.com/MYD5sYzEK1 — Adam McCalvy (@AdamMcCalvy) October 12, 2026

What’s next?

Milwaukee (1-0) will look to take a 2-0 series lead on Monday afternoon in Game 2.