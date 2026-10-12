Another great WI sports weekend | Mailbag

October 12, 2026|In Wisco Sports Show

Another great WI sports weekend | Mailbag

October 12, 2026|In Wisco Sports Show

Another great WI sports weekend | Mailbag

Grant reacts to the Brewers taking Game 1 of the NLCS and the Packers blowing out the Bears. The Monday Mailbag closes the show. 

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