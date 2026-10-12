Milwaukee 7, LA Dodgers 4: Brewers two wins from World Series after Game 2 victory

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Brewers are halfway to their first World Series since 1982 after the club earned a 7-4 win over the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 2 of the National League Championship Series on Monday.

Play of the Game:

William Contreras had already driven in a pair of runs with a single and a monster home run when the Dodgers intentionally walked Brice Turang with an open base and David Hamilton at second in the sixth inning. It proved to be the wrong move, as the Milwaukee catcher delivered a first-pitch RBI single off Brock Stewart to give the Brewers a 5-4 lead, one the Crew would not relinquish.

A MAN THAT CAN'T BE STOPPED pic.twitter.com/eAXctrMZgu — Milwaukee Brewers (@Brewers) October 12, 2026

What Went Right

The at-bats against Yamamoto

A night after watching its ace get his pitch count run up by the Dodgers, Milwaukee repaid the favor against Yoshinobu Yamamoto, chasing him after just 2 2/3 innings and 75 pitches. Plenty of guys had good at-bats against the All-Star, but it was a 12-pitch, 7-plus-minute clinic from Jake Bauers that eventually led to a walk that was the crowning achievement of the night. It loaded the bases and allowed Christian Yelich to come through with a two-run single to give the Brewers a 3-2 lead and send Yamamoto to the dugout.

“I was just enjoying it,” Bauers said. “I was having a blast.”

Unbelievable AB from Jake Bauers to set up the go-ahead hit ❕❕❕ pic.twitter.com/l1DNvh1toj — Milwaukee Brewers (@Brewers) October 12, 2026

The bullpen…again

Milwaukee’s bullpen continued its lights-out performance, picking up for a short outing from Logan Henderson. The four relievers — Dustin May (1 IP), JoJo Romero (1 IP), Abner Uribe (1.1 IP), and Aaron Ashby (1.2 IP) — became the first bullpen in MLB postseason history to have five perfect innings (no hits, no walks allowed).

Dustin May: 1 IP, 1 K, 0 H, 0 BB

JoJo Romero: 1 IP, 2 K, 0 H, 0 BB

Abner Uribe: 1.1 IP, 2 K, 0 H, 0 BB

Aaron Ashby: 1.2 IP, 2 K, 0 H, 0 BB The @Brewers are the FIRST bullpen in MLB history with 5 perfect IP in a Postseason game 🔒 (via @EliasSports) pic.twitter.com/xZxyubhl3b — MLB Network (@MLBNetwork) October 13, 2026

What Went Wrong

Milwaukee’s defense

Some brutal mistakes on defense played a role in all four runs for the Dodgers. In the first, a wild pitch from Henderson allowed Betts to advance to third and later score on a sacrifice fly. Then, in the third, Cooper Pratt bobbled a potential double-play ball, and then Henderson made an errant throw to first on a pickoff attempt, scoring a run from third. There were more defensive issues for Henderson in the fourth, as he airmailed a throw from a sacrifice bunt attempt, scoring another run. It would be his final throw of the day.

The Dodgers tie it up vs. the Brewers on a throw from Logan Henderson that was nowhere close. Joe Davis has the Dodgers-Brewers NLCS Game 2 call for FS1. ⚾️🎙️ pic.twitter.com/hhmeNiSQqu — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) October 12, 2026

What They Said

“They’re hungry. That’s the big difference. They were good last year. We won the most games in baseball last year, and they were good. We ran into a buzz saw, a team pretty similar to the team we’re playing right now. They were really good. Like I said a million times, we had the emotional series. But we were clutch last year. We did a lot of great things. This year they don’t want to be denied, and they’re going against arguably one of the best teams in baseball ever put together, and they don’t care. They won’t be denied.”

#Brewers manager Pat Murphy: "They are going against arguably one of the best teams in baseball ever put together. And they don’t care. They won’t be denied." pic.twitter.com/NEcbWG4opL — Zach Heilprin (@ZachHeilprin) October 13, 2026

In Case You Missed It

— Former Brewers second baseman Mike Moustakis threw out the first pitch with his kids out on the mound with him

— The attendance for the game was 42,516, which was a sellout

Inside the Numbers

https://x.com/SlangsOnSports/status/2109762103573967111?s=20

39-37 — That’s Milwaukee’s record when giving up the first run of a game this season. The 2009 Yankees were the last team to finish above .500 when their opponent scored first. They did so on their way to winning the World Series

5 — That’s how many home runs Contreras has hit in his postseason career with Milwaukee. It’s tied with Jackson Chourio for the most in club history

7 — That’s how many hits Yelich has already this postseason despite not playing in Game 1. Those seven hits match 2018 for his most in a single postseason

23 — That’s how many times a team that went up 2-0 in the NLCS went on to win the series. Only four times has a team come back from that deficit to advance

What’s next?

The series shifts to Los Angeles for Game 3 on Wednesday night with the Brewers leading 2-0.